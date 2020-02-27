SING STREET Releases Single 'Drive It Like You Stole It'

Sony Masterworks Broadway today has released "Drive It Like You Stole It," a new track from the forthcoming ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING of Sing Street. Based on John Carney's indie hit film following a group of teenagers in '80s Dublin, Sing Street features music inspired by the era, co-written by Carney and Danny Wilson front man Gary Clark. A fan-favorite number from the original film, "Drive It Like You Stole It" celebrates the thrill of rebellion, capturing the essence of the '80s with its anthemic singalong chorus - listen here.

"'Drive It Like You Stole It' was such a fun song to create," says the song's co-writer and producer GARY CLARK. "Originally written for the movie's 'American prom' scene, John Carney's brief was for a song with a strong positive message and influences from '80s artists like Billy Joel, Hall and Oates and Huey Lewis and the News. My first stop was finding that punchy title. Once I found that, everything seemed to fall into place and the song was written and recorded very quickly. I think we captured that same energy for this version on the cast recording."

The new track arrives just days after the release of the official music video for Sing Street number "Up," which gives fans an early taste of what can be expected from the show's Broadway debut - watch here. Available for preorder now, Sing Street (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) will be released digitally Thursday, March 26, coinciding with the show's Broadway debut at the Lyceum Theatre that same evening, with the physical CD release to follow on Friday, April 17. The album includes music and lyrics by Gary Clark and John Carney, with production by Clark and Tony and GRAMMY Award winner Martin Lowe and mixing by Dave Bascombe, a frequent collaborator to new wave titans Depeche Mode, Tears for Fears, Peter Gabriel and more.

Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Conor and his schoolmates find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress a mysterious girl. With an original score that embraces the sounds of the '80s, Sing Street celebrates the thrill of rebellion, the joy of first love and the power of music.

After making its world premiere at the New York Theatre Workshop this November, the Broadway-bound production Sing Street, based on John Carney's motion picture of the same name, has been brought to life by Tony Award-winning director Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), with book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Lazarus), music and lyrics by Gary Clark ("Modern Love") & John Carney (Begin Again) and choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge).

SING STREET on Broadway stars Max Bartos (Uncut Gems) as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan (She Loves Me) as Gary, Billy Carter (Hangmen) as Robert, Zara Devlin (Hecuba) as Raphina, Gus Halper (Ride the Cyclone) as Brendan, Jakeim Hart ("Blue Bloods") as Larry, Martin Moran (All The Rage) as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan (Once) as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship) as Barry, Brenock O'Connor ("Alex Rider") as Conor, Gian Perez (In the Heights) as Kevin, Sam Poon (Runaways) as Eamon, Skyler Volpe (The Hello Girls) as Anne, Amy Warren (Women of a Certain Age) as Penny, Anthony Genovesi as Declan, with off-stage covers Ilan Eskenazi ("Iron Fist"), Dashiell Eaves (A Behanding In Spokane), Michael Lepore and Jace Reinhard. Additional casting for Sing Street on Broadway to be announced soon.





