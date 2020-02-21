Advertisement
Sing Street
VIDEO: Watch the Music Video for 'Up' from Broadway-Bound SING STREET

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Sony Masterworks Broadway will soon release Sing Street (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), an album of music from the musical adaptation of John Carney's indie hit film. Available for preorder now, the album will be released digitally Thursday, March 26, coinciding with the show's Broadway debut at the Lyceum Theatre that same evening, with the physical CD release to follow on Friday, April 17.

Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Conor and his schoolmates find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress a mysterious girl. With an original score that embraces the sounds of the '80s, SING STREET celebrates the thrill of rebellion, the joy of first love and the power of music.

Below, watch the full music video for the album's lead single- "Up."

VIDEO: Watch the Music Video for 'Up' from Broadway-Bound SING STREET
