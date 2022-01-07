SHHHH Announces New Preview and Opening Dates

Atlantic Theater Company has announced that, due to an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the company and audiences, the first two performances of Shhhh on January 12 and 13 are canceled.

Shhhh will now begin performances Friday, January 14 and the opening night will be Monday, January 31. The limited engagement runs through Sunday, February 13 at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

Shhhh is written, directed by, and features Clare Barron (Pulitzer Prize finalist Dance Nation). In addition to Clare Barron, the cast of Shhhh includes Janice Amaya (Cartography), Annie Fang (Off-Broadway debut), Nina Grollman (To Kill a Mockingbird), Greg Keller (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), and Constance Shulman (The Rose Tattoo).

Penny flirts at a morbid anatomy museum. Kyle tells stories of dismemberment. Sally turns you on with tea and biscuits, and Shareen prepares a mysterious potion. A study in kink, trauma, pleasure, and revenge...

Shhhh features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Sinan Zafar, and intimacy and fight direction by Unkle Dave's Fight House. Laura Smith serves as production stage manager.

Shhhh was commissioned by Atlantic Theater Company with generous support from the New York State Council on the Arts.

Schedule:

Tuesday through Sunday at 7:30pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm

Wednesday matinee performance at 2:30pm on 2/9

No Tuesday performance on 1/25

Tickets:

Regular tickets begin at $50. Order online at atlantictheater.org or by calling AudienceView at 646-989-7996.

Atlantic members receive first access and savings of up to 31% on tickets and exclusive access including a priority-booking period, unlimited exchanges, discounted guest tickets, no additional fees, and more. For information on Atlantic Memberships starting at just $65, visit atlantictheater.org/membership/ or email membership@atlantictheater.org.