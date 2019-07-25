SEA WALL / A LIFE Announces Rush Policy

Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge return to Broadway in Sea Wall / A Life, which begins previews tomorrow, Friday, July 26 at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). The show will open officially on Thursday, August 8 and will play a strictly limited nine-week engagement.

The producers of Sea Wall / A Life announced today that the show will partner exclusively with TodayTix to offer $35 mobile Rush Tickets beginning at 10am each performance day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app. For more info, visit: b.todaytix.com/seawallrush

In addition, Sea Wall / A Life will offer a select number of $45 Rush Tickets in person. Tickets for these seats are available for each performance on a first-come, first-served basis and must be purchased in person on the day of the performance only at Hudson Theatre's box office from 10am.

Written by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens and Olivier Award nominee Nick Payne and directed by Carrie Cracknell, the acclaimed production comes to Broadway following its sold-out engagement at The Public Theater this past spring where it had audiences roaring to their feet.

Meet Alex, a photographer on a holiday with his family in the south of France. Meet Abe, a music producer with a baby on the way. Two men - both fathers, husbands, and sons - take us on a journey you will never forget.

Sea Wall / A Life is a heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Sturridge, in his third collaboration with Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens, performs Sea Wall, an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal continues his artistic collaboration with Olivier Award nominated playwright Nick Payne in A Life, an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love. Together, under the direction of Carrie Cracknell, Sea Wall / A Life is a must-see evening of dramatic storytelling at its best.

The creative team for Sea Wall / A Life includes Tony Award nominee Laura Jellinek (scenic design), Obie Award winner Kaye Voyce (costume design), Christopher Peterson (costume design), Olivier Award winner Guy Hoare (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Daniel Kluger (sound design), BAFTA Award winner Luke Halls (projection design) and Ivor Novello Award nominee Stuart Earl (original music).

Tickets for Sea Wall / A Life are on sale now by visiting www.seawallalife.com, www.hudsonbroadway.com, or by calling 855-801-5876.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You