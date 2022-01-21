SCHTICK A POLE IN IT 9th Anniversary Shows Begins Tonight

SCHTICK A POLE IN IT, New York City's best and only comedy and pole dancing show, celebrates its 9th Year Anniversary tonight at Drom (85 Avenue A) in the East Village.

Hosted by comedy power couple Dan Goodman and JoAnna Ross, every month's show features a different music theme. SCHTICK's 9th Anniversary celebration on Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22 will feature the music of the rock band Styx.

Tickets $35 - $45. 21+ admitted. 2 drink minimum at table with full menu and bar. Shows start at 8pm. Doors open at 7:30pm. Running time is 90 minutes. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination checked at the door. Purchase at https://www.schtickapole.com.

Comics on January 21 include Dan Goodman, Nathan McIntosh, John Moses, JoAnna Ross and Christina Walkinshaw. Dancers include Donna Carnow, Yana E., Lara Michaels, Blaine Petrovia and Jess Reisert.

Comics on January 22 include Gus Constantinos, Dan Goodman, Simeon Goodson and JoAnna Ross. Dancers include Gina Alm, Donna Carnow, Cristi Levine, Lara Michaels and Astrid Zuniga.

SCHTICK A POLE IN IT is an entertainment mashup you will literally not find anywhere else. Combining the aerial artistry of the city's best pole dancers with the comic chops of its funniest stand-ups, SCHTICK is an evening of sexy, hilarious, eye-popping, jaw-dropping fun. For more info about SCHTICK's open-ended run at Drom visit https://www.schtickapole.com.

Photo of JoAnna Ross and Dan Goodman by Paul Park.