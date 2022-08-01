Ryoko Yonekura Will Return to CHICAGO as Roxie in November

Japanese superstar Ryoko Yonekura will return to the Broadway production by popular demand in the role of "Roxie Hart" for 16 performances only, Nov 7 to Nov 20, 2022, at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.).

In 2008, she portrayed "Roxie Hart "in the Japanese production of Chicago for the first time. Falling in love with the show, she made her Broadway debut as Roxie in 2012 and has returned to the production in 2017 and 2019. This marks her fourth stint in the Broadway company.

Ryoko Yonekura trained in classical ballet as a child and modeled before making her acting debut. She has had an

extensive career since and starred in various films, TV and theatre productions, receiving multiple accolades. Between 2012 and 2021 Yonekura starred as Surgeon Michiko Daimon in the Japanese blockbuster TV series "Doctor X." Her works

including "The Journalist" (Netflix) are distributed worldwide and she continues to be one of the most sought-after actresses in Japan.



The current cast of Chicago features Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Erich Bergen as Billy Flynn, Tony Award-winner Charity Angel Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Shur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.