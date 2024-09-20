Ryann Redmond, Nik Walker & More to Join ROCKERS ON BROADWAY Honoring Huey Lewis & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ROCKERS ON BROADWAY has revealed the initial list of talent for its 31st annual event themed “Back in Time” on Monday, October 28 at 8:00 PM at New York’s Sony Hall. The concert will honor rock legend Huey Lewis, and Peter Bradley, Jr. Performers will include James Carpinello (Little Shop of Horrors, Rock of Ages, Saturday Night Fever), Christine Dwyer (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Waitress, Wicked), Izabelle Gottfried (singer/songwriter), F. Michael Haynie (The Heart of Rock and Roll, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Wicked), Tamika Lawrence (The Heart of Rock and Roll; Caroline, or Change; Gettin’ the Band Back Together), Donnie Kehr (The Who’s Tommy, Jersey Boys, Billy Elliot), Lauren “Lolo” Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Daniel Quadrino (The Who’s Tommy, Wicked), Ryann Redmond (Once Upon a One More Time, Frozen, Escape to Margaritaville), Max Sangerman (A Beautiful Noise), and Nik Walker (Spamalot, Hamilton, Ain’t Too Proud). Jackie Romeo, from season 25 of NBC TV’s “The Voice,” will be the evening’s special guest. Additional performers will be announced soon.

Mr. Lewis, the Grammy Award-winning front man of the seminal band Huey Lewis and The News, will receive the “Lifetime Achievement Award.” Mr. Bradley, a longtime board member of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation, is this year’s “Ambassador of Rock” honoree.



At ROCKERS ON BROADWAY’s “Back in Time,” we’re rewinding the clock with a fresh twist on rock & roll! This year, we’re spotlighting the infectious energy of Huey Lewis and other iconic artists who have seamlessly bridged the worlds of rock and Broadway. Join us for a dynamic evening filled with unforgettable hits and electrifying performances. Not only will you enjoy an amazing musical journey, but your participation will also support arts education – a cause that nurtures creativity and inspires future generations. Don’t miss out on this night of rock and impact.

