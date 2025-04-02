Ryan Shaw and Ray Angry Unite for Reimagined 'Off Broadway' Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vocal powerhouse Ryan Shaw and acclaimed pianist/composer/arranger Ray Angry (The Roots) have teamed up for Off Broadway, a new studio album featuring R&B, soul, jazz, rock, reggae, house, and classical-inspired takes on classic Broadway hits. Check out the full track listing below!

With material spanning over 70 years, the album is due out on May 2nd from Eusonia Records/FORM Records/Mister Goldfinger Music Group/Center Stage Records and is produced by Grammy® Award-winner Scott Jacoby (John Legend, Coldplay, Aloe Blacc) along with Shaw and Angry. Angry and Shaw arranged the music, and Jacoby recorded and mixed the album.

Shaw and Angry will again join forces for a very special New York City album release live performance event at 54 Below on Tuesday, May 6th. Please click here to purchase tickets.

Ryan Shaw/Ray Angry OFF BROADWAY track listing:

1. My Way – from Sinatra: The Musical

2. On Broadway – used in Smokey Joe’s Café

3. Surprise – from A Chorus Line

4. Gethsemane – from Jesus Christ Superstar

5. She Used To Be Mine – from Waitress

6. On The Street Where You Live – from My Fair Lady

7. Without You – from Rent

8. Waving Through A Window – from Dear Evan Hansen

9. Send In The Clowns – from A Little Night Music

Ryan Shaw has received widespread critical acclaim over the course of his career with an abundance of accolades. Of Shaw’s incredible vocal prowess, The Los Angeles Times declared, “Prepare to have your soul rocked…”, while Billboard deemed him “a massive talent with a huge voice.” The Washington Post avowed, “So big and rangy, that voice. So churchy and unmistakenly Southern. So full of fire and conviction, exploding with emotion.”

Shaw is a three-time Grammy® nominated artist for his solo projects, Columbia Records’ THIS IS RYAN SHAW, his IN BETWEEN and Dynotone’s REAL LOVE. He has shared the world stage with such artists as Van Halen, Bonnie Raitt, John Legend, B.B. King and Jill Scott. His music has been featured on FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance and ABC’s Dancing with The Stars, Grey’s Anatomy, and Lincoln Heights, and the films My Blueberry Nights and Bride Wars and the Sex and the City soundtrack.

He starred as Judas in the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s Olivier Award-winning London production of Jesus Christ Superstar, as the original Stevie Wonder in Motown: The Musical on Broadway, and on London’s West End as the Soul of Michael Jackson in Thriller Live. He debuted at Radio City Music Hall in the Dream Concert benefit for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial. His Carnegie Hall appearances include Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute, A Celebration of The African American Cultural Legacy, and a Nat King Cole 100th concert with the NY Pops. His concert schedule includes NY Central Park’s SummerStage, Nat King Cole at 100 with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center as well as the Nashville Symphony, and A Tribute to the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin with numerous orchestras throughout North America.

Shaw’s solo orchestral show, RYAN SHAW: Masters of R&B recently premiered at the Ferguson Center for the Performing Arts with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and is now being presented by numerous orchestras around the country. His new duo show with Capathia Jenkins entitled ICON is also scheduled to be presented by numerous orchestras. He was a featured guest in The 92nd Street Y’s recent presentation of Lyrics & Lyricists What’s Going On?: Songs of Change. His most recent album, IMAGINING MARVIN, showcases Marvin Gaye hits alongside Shaw’s original songs and features GRAMMY Award-winning co-writers Valerie Simpson and Rob Thomas, and special guests Derek Trucks, Rob Thomas, Robert Randolph and Shoshana Bean.

Longtime Roots associate Ray Angry is a pianist, producer, composer and arranger who is one of the most in-demand artists today. Classically trained with roots in gospel, Ray’s resume includes work with such diverse superstars as Jeff Beck, Wynton Marsalis, Mark Ronson, Q-Tip, Mick Jagger & Dave Stewart, Dionne Warwick, D’Angelo, Lauryn Hill, Kelis, Christina Aguilera and so many more.

He is the CEO and Founder of Mister Goldfinger Music Group, which released the album, RAY ANGRY ONE and singles from his Public Domain project. Recent projects include a solo piano album, RAY ANGRY THREE; a trio album with David Murray and Questlove entitled, PLUMB; and an album of his weekly NYC live show, Producer Mondays.

Angry’s film and television work includes composing music for Amy Schumer’s Life & Beth Seasons 1 & 2 on Hulu; Seasons 1 - 5 of Inside Amy Schumer on Paramount+; the award-winning short film Aisle 2; Expecting Amy on HBO; the documentary film, Why Is We Americans?; the critically acclaimed award nominated documentary film, Descendant on Netflix; the feature film, The Lockdown; the feature documentary, Out of Breath; Amy Schumer’s comedy special, Emergency Contact on Netflix, and the sports documentary series, Up for Debate on ESPN. Angry can be seen weekly on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as a member of the house band, The Roots.

The 2025/2026 performance season marks Angry’s year-long Artist-in-Residency with MCG Jazz in Pittsburgh. The residency includes the performance premiere of Ray’s works arranged for the Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra, special curated performances, and exclusive education and masterclass presentations. His symphonic work includes premiering his debut orchestral piece Black Athena ~ Power, commissioned by the Lexington Symphony, followed by additional performances by other orchestras around the U.S. Upcoming in March 2025, Ray will be premiering with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra as a piano soloist, as well as having his compositions arranged and performed by the orchestra. He has been commissioned to create a new orchestral work for the 20th anniversary of the Ferguson Center in Newport News, VA, which will be premiered in fall of 2026 by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra with special guests.

Scott Jacoby is a GRAMMY® Award-winning writer, producer, engineer, mixer, musician and recording Artist. His work – spanning all media and virtually every genre of music – has garnered awards, graced platinum-selling albums and topped charts throughout the world. John Legend, Coldplay, Vampire Weekend, Sia, Jason Mraz, Janelle Monae, Pink, Aloe Blacc, Natasha Bedingfield, Moses Sumney, Laura Izibor, Stormzy, Ty Dolla Sign, Rachel Platten, Jose James, Rozzi, Vanessa Hudgens, Fabolous, Jackie Evancho, SZA, Allen Stone, Chimene Badi, Naturally 7, Son Little, Ronnie Spector and Cory Henry are a few of his diverse and notable collaborations.

An acclaimed composer, Jacoby has scored and engineered award-winning feature-length films (New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization, The Immigrant, My Last Day Without You), documentaries (Frontline’s Policing The Police, CNBC’s Escape From Havana, Doped – The Dirty Side of Sports), television shows (Keeping Up With The Kardashians, The Shield, Book Of Pooh), and national television commercials (Old Navy, Oscar De La Renta, Jansport) for the world’s leading studios, film-makers and brands.

Jacoby is the Founder/President of EUSONIA – a family of progressive music industry enterprises which includes a state-of-the-art recording studio in Manhattan (Eusonia Records), an independent record label featuring Grammy-winning and nominated artists (Eusonia Studios), and a world-class recording equipment company (Eusonia Audio). Jacoby is also the CEO of his production company, SCOJAC Music Productions.