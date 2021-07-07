Ryan Reynolds Shares First Photo From New Movie Musical SPIRITED, Co-Starring Will Ferrell

A new musical film called Spirited has officially begun filming, according to a social media post from Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds stars opposite Will Ferrell in what's being described as a comic musical retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

See Reynolds' tweet here:

Day 1 shooting with one of my comedy idols, Will Ferrell. You'd barely notice this was an @Apple movie!



Also iOS 14.6 will begin installing in 7 seconds... pic.twitter.com/m4WNeIgGq4 - Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2021

Reynolds plays the leading role, with Ferrell taking on the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Additionally, Octavia Spencer has joined the cast as a colleague of Reynolds' Scrooge; Sunita Mani will portray the Ghost of Christmas Past.

'Daddy's Home' screenwriters, Sean Anders and John Morris, will write and direct.

The classic tale of redemption has seen numerous film adaptations, including the Bill Murray vehicle, Scrooged, and THE MUPPETS classic 1992 musical retelling.

Thanks to seasonal stagings, A Christmas Carol one of the most produced plays each year.

The tale also got a musical makeover from DIsney legend, Alan Menken, and Tony Award-winning lyricist, Lynn Ahrens in a production that was staged annually at New York City's Paramount Theatre in Madison Square Garden from 1994 to 2003.

Matthew Warchus' acclaimed production from the Old Vic in London will land on Broadway this holiday season.

A Christmas Carol recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly curmudgeon and local creditor who is visited by the three spirits of Christmas to remind him of the people and events that shaped him, bring his moral failings to light, and foretell of his legacy after death if he doesn't learn to love his fellow man.

Photo Credit: Ryan Reynolds