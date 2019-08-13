Campbell Scott Will Lead A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Broadway

It's official! The holiday masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, comes to Broadway this holiday season for eight weeks only following critically acclaimed runs at London's Old Vic. Two visionary talents, playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and director Matthew Warchus (Matilda), offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' classic story, starring Campbell Scott ("House of Cards," Dying Young) as Ebenezer Scrooge. Beginning previews on Thursday, November 7 at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street), with the opening night set for Wednesday, November 20, A Christmas Carol will play a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, January 5, 2020 only.

A Christmas Carol will be produced on Broadway by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, ShowTown Productions, and Catherine Schreiber.

This timeless - and timely - tale of redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that's brimming with Christmas spirit. It's "a stunning piece of visual theatre" (Time Out) that features dazzling staging, moving storytelling and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

A Christmas Carol will feature scenic and costume design by Tony Award-winner Rob Howell (The Ferryman, Matilda), music and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Christopher Nightingale (Groundhog Day, Matilda), lighting design by Tony Award-winner Hugh Vanstone (Hillary and Clinton, Matilda), and sound design by Tony Award nominee Simon Baker (Girl from the North Country, Matilda).

Tickets for A Christmas Carol on Broadway are on sale now and available by visiting www.AChristmasCarolBroadway.comor www.Telecharge.com (212-239-6200). Ticket prices range from $69 - $159. Premium tickets range from $185 - $299.

Complete casting will be announced at a later date.





