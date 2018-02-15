Ruthie Henshall, Sarah Soetaert, and Josefina Gabrielle to Lead CHICAGO's Return to the West End

Baz Bamigboye of the Daily Mail has reported that Ruthie Henshall will be taking on the role of Matron 'Mama' Morton, joining Sarah Soetaert, and Josefina Gabrielle as Roxie and Velma, when the murderous musical hit, Chicago, returns to London's West End!

The show is currently scheduled for a one year run at The Phoenix Theatre beginning March 26. Tickets will go on sale beginning December 20.

Four time Olivier-nominated musical theatre artist, Ruthie Henshall as played the lead role in many of the most highly-acclaimed, long-running successful award-winning musicals in the West End and on Broadway of the last 30 years, including Chicago, Miss Saigon, Les Miserables, Cats and Crazy For You which catapulted Ruthie into a major musical West End star. Ruthie is also in high demand as a concert performer touring and performing extensively in the UK, the USA and Australia.

Josefina Gabrielle starred as Gussie Carnegie in the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along at The Menier Chocolate Factory and Harold Pinter Theatre. She received an Oliver Award nomination and won the Clarence Derwent Award for her duel performance as both Nickie and Ursula in Sweet Charity. Josefina's other credits include Dot/Maria in Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, Roxie Hart in Chicago, Alexandra Spofford in The Witches of Eastwick and her critically acclaimed Olivier nominated role of Laurey Wlliams in the Trevor Nunn production of Oklahoma! West End and Broadway.

Sarah Silverman has been seen on the West End debut in Cats, Fame, and Kiss Me Kate. She made her debut as Roxie Hart in the first West End production in 2007. Sarah went on to become the longest running Roxie Hart in the West End returning to the role numerous times over the course of six years.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

