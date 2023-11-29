Ruth Cunningham Joins Electric Diamond For A Christmas Concert At The St. Frances Cabrini Shrine

Celebrated early music vocalist Ruth Cunningham joins Electric Diamond for a distinctive Christmas concert this December at the historic Cabrini Shrine in New York City.

Drawing inspiration from Mother Cabrini's reflections on Mary and the Nativity, Stuart Diamond collaborates with ambient-music pioneer Don Slepian and the acclaimed early music vocalist Ruth Cunningham. Alexandra Honigsberg is the Speaker. Together, they weave a blend of medieval song, chant, and contemporary improvisation to create peaceful, meditative atmospheres in the candlelit space of The Cabrini Shrine.

Ruth Cunningham's Story: A classically trained musician, sound healer, and founding member of the eminent early music vocal group Anonymous4. Ruth specializes in early instrumental and vocal music and improvisational sacred music from varied spiritual traditions in liturgical and concert settings.

Electric Diamond's Story: the pioneering electro-acoustic music ensemble - wind synth pioneer Stuart Diamond and ambient keyboard innovator Don Slepian - has performed together for 35+ years. Their music integrates classical music with free-flowing improvisations - from Bach to Mussorgsky, from medieval dances to Native American soundscapes.

How to get to the Shrine in Northern Manhattan: 701 Fort Washington Ave. New York, NY 10040.

Subway: Take the A train to 190th Street and use the elevator to get to Fort Washington Ave. The Shrine is across the street to your left, behind the stone wall. Bus: Take the M4 bus, get off at 190th Street. By Car: From midtown Manhattan, take the Henry Hudson Parkway northbound and Riverside Drive to Fort Washington Avenue. Turn left onto Fort Washington Avenue. Visitors may park in the lot next to the Shrine.