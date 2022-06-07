Rule Britannia! Could a British Play Make Tony Awards History This Year?

As the 75th Annual Tony Awards inch closer, a history-making milestone could also be on the horizon. Look for imports from Great Britain to possibly make history this year if The Lehman Trilogy or Hangmen win the Tony Award for Best Play. If either play wins, the victory would make 2022 the fourth year in a row that an overseas production has won the highest award- a streak that has never happened before.

British imports have won Best Play for three consecutive years only three times in Tony Awards history:

1966 - Marat/Sade

1967 - The Homecoming

1968 - Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead

2009 - God of Carnage

2010 - Red

2011 - War Horse

2018 - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

2019 - The Ferryman

2020 - The Inheritance

2021 - No award

2022 - ?

Could the streak continue beyond 2022? Already announced for the 2022-23 season is Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt. The only Stop-pard this year to Great Britain's stranglehold on the Tonys could be The Minutes, Clyde's or The Skeleton Crew- three very worthy American plays.