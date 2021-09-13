Ruben Santiago-Hudson's LACKAWANNA BLUES Reopens MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Tomorrow Night

Click Here for More Articles on Lackawanna Blues

Manhattan Theatre Club will reopen its doors tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14, when the Broadway premiere of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues begins performances at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Before the performance, MTC will celebrate the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony outside the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre beginning at 5:45pm. Expected special guests and speakers include NYC Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Vicki Been, President and CEO of New York & Company Fred Dixon, President of Times Square Alliance Tom Harris, New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Mara Manus, New York State Senator Brad Hoylman, and Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney; MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow, Executive Producer Barry Grove, and Board Chairman David Hodgson; actors Brian Stokes Mitchell and S. Epatha Merkerson; and a Musical Performance by Nanny's Band.

Written, performed, and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, with original music by Bill Sims Jr. performed on stage by Grammy Award-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack, Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues will celebrate opening night on Tuesday, September 28.

Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returns to MTC for the Broadway debut of his brilliant solo play celebrating the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him: Miss Rachel. In a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo, Nanny, as she was affectionately called, opened her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion and care. Giving a tour-de-force performance accompanied by live music written by acclaimed composer Bill Sims Jr. and performed by Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist Junior Mack, Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 vibrant characters, creating a richly textured reminiscence that's inspiring, uplifting and right at home on Broadway.

The creative team for Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues includes Michael Carnahan (scenic design), Karen Perry (costume design), Jen Schriever (lighting design), and Darron L West (sound design); with music performed by Junior Mack and original music by Bill Sims Jr. Kamra A. Jacobs is the Production Stage Manager.

HEALTH AND SAFETY INFORMATION

MTC has aligned with their Broadway colleagues in setting safety protocols. For performances through October 31, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, and a valid I.D. will be required to enter the theatre. Masks must be worn at all times. For more specific information go to: manhattantheatreclub.com/protocols. Protocols for performances after November 1 will be announced at a later date.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues are available online at Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200, or in person at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre box office (261 West 47th Street).

MTC SUBSCRIPTIONS AND PATRON MEMBERSHIPS

Subscriptions to MTC's new season of plays are now available by calling the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050 or going to www.Manhattantheatreclub.com/subscribe.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 35" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

·FIRST PREVIEW: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 6:45pm

·WEDNSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19: Wednesday-Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday at 2pm

·TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday at 2pm. Opening night is Tuesday, September 28 at 7pm.

·WEDNSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3: Wednesday-Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday at 2pm

·TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5 - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday at 2pm

·TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12 - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17: Tuesday at 7pm; Wednesday at 2pm; Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday at 2pm

·TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19 - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday at 2pm

·TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26 - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31: Tuesday at 7pm; Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday at 2pm