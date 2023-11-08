Roundabout Theatre Company's COVENANT Extends For a Final Time

Performances will now run through Sunday, December 17, 2023.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

Covenant

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced a second and final one-week extension of the world premiere of Covenant by  York Walker, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene. 

Covenant is now playing at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement, now extended through Sunday, December 17, 2023. Tickets for Roundabout  Underground productions are $30. 

The cast includes Crystal Dickinson as “Mama,” Chaundre Hall-Broomfield as “Johnny ‘Honeycomb’ James,” Ashley  Hildreth as “Violet,” Jade Payton as “Avery,” and Lark White as “Ruthie.” 

When a struggling guitarist returns to his small Georgia town a blues star, rumors begin swirling that he may have made  a deal with the devil to attain his musical genius. Before long, however, it becomes clear he's not the only one with a  secret. A mythic and suspenseful new play that delivers one devilish twist after another, York Walker's Covenant explores  the power of belief and the thin line between rumor and truth. 

A part of Roundabout’s New Play Initiative, Roundabout Underground is now in its 16th season. Its mission is focused on  discovering new writers, producing their New York debuts, and providing them long-term development and production  support. In addition to the Black Box production, every Underground playwright gets a commission for a future play. 

The playwrights whose work has been featured as part of Roundabout Underground are Stephen Karam (Speech &  Debate, 2007), Steven Levenson (The Language of Trees, 2008), Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, 2009), Kim Rosenstock  (Tigers Be Still, 2010), David West Read (The Dream of the Burning Boy, 2011), Andrew Hinderaker (Suicide, Incorporated, 2011), Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, 2012), Meghan Kennedy (Too Much, Too Much, Too Many, 2013), Jeff Augustin (Little  Children Dream of God, 2015), Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, 2015), Jenny Rachel Weiner (Kingdom Come, 2016),  Mansa Ra (Too Heavy for Your Pocket, 2017), Martín Zimmerman (On the Exhale, 2017), Ming Peiffer (Usual Girls, 2018),  Alex Lubischer (Bobbie Clearly, 2018), Selina Fillinger (Something Clean, 2019), Daniel Zaitchik (Darling Grenadine, 2020),  Sanaz Toossi (English, 2022), Dave Harris (Exception to the Rule, 2022), Harrison David Rivers (the bandaged place, 2022)  and upcoming: York Walker (Covenant, 2023). 

The creative team for Covenant includes: Lawrence Moten (Sets), Ari Fulton (Costumes), Cha See (Lighting), Justin  Ellingston (Original Music & Sound), Steve Cuiffo (Illusions), and Stephen Buescher (Movement). 

Roundabout Theatre Company gratefully acknowledges the Roundabout Leaders for New Works: Alec Baldwin, James  Costa and John Archibald, Linda L. D’Onofrio, Peggy and Mark Ellis, Joele Frank and Larry Klurfeld, Carson  Gleberman, Sylvia Golden, Jeanne Hagerty, Angelina Lippert, Iva Mills, K. Myers, Laura Pels International Foundation for  Theater, Mary Solomon, and The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust. 




Photos: Roundabout Underground Celebrates Opening Night of COVENANT Photo
Photos: Roundabout Underground Celebrates Opening Night of COVENANT

Roundabout Underground is presenting the world premiere of Covenant by York Walker, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene.  Check out photos from inside opening night!

