Roundabout Announces Company for Adam Gwon Musical SCOTLAND, PA Featuring Jay Armstrong Johnson, Alysha Umphress, Ryan McCartan, More

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) is pleased to announce full casting for of the world premiere of the new musical Scotland, PA, featuring a book by Michael Mitnick, music & lyrics by Adam Gwon, directed by Lonny Price and choreographed by Josh Rhodes.

The cast includes Jeb Brown as "Duncan," Jay Armstrong Johnson as "Banko," Taylor Iman Jones as "Pat," Lacretta as "Mrs. Lenox," Megan Lawrence as "McDuff," Ryan McCartan as "Mac," Will Meyers as "Malcolm," Wonu Ogunfowora as "Stacey," David Rossmer as "Doug," Alysha Umphress as "Jessie" and Kaleb Wells as "Hector."

Scotland, PA begins preview performances on Saturday, September 14 at 7:30PM and opens officially on Wednesday, October 23. This will be a limited engagement at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

In Scotland, PA, revenge is a dish best served with fries. This deliciously dark new musical comedy, based on the cult film (and the bard's Macbeth), springs to life in a sleepy Pennsylvania town (population 1,203-and dropping), where a burger-joint manager (Ryan McCartan) and his wife (Taylor Iman Jones) cook up a plan to super-size their lives. As their ambitions grow and the bodies fall, the couple finds out just how far they'll go for a taste of the oh-so-tempting American dream.

Since Gwon's Ordinary Days premiered at Roundabout in 2009, it has been produced around the world from Paris to Rio de Janeiro with his songs becoming concert standards for legendary singers such as Audra McDonald. Gwon's commission Scotland, PA has been in development at Roundabout since 2014 with multiple readings and creative team workshops. This production marks the first new musical at the Laura Pels since Death Takes a Holiday in 2011. Roundabout is thrilled to welcome back longtime friends of the theater, director Lonny Price (110 in the Shade, Master Harold and the Boys), Music Director Vadim Feichtner (Ordinary Days) and actor Megan Lawrence (The Pajama Game, Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical).

The creative team for Scotland, PA includes Anna Louizos (Scenic Design), Tracy Christensen (Costume Design), Jeanette Yew (Lighting Design), Jon Weston (Sound Design) and Frank Galgano & Matt Castle (Orchestrations).

Tickets for Scotland, PA will go on sale to the general public Friday, July 19. Tickets are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at any Roundabout box office: American Airlines Theatre Box office (227 West 42nd Street); The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street) and Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street); or by visiting StubHub, The Premier Secondary Ticketing Partner of Roundabout. Ticket prices range from $79-99. For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.

Major support for Scotland, PA is provided by Hal Luftig/LHC Theatrical Development, Ken Davenport, Perry and Marty Granoff.

Additional support is provided by The Ted & Mary Jo Shen Charitable Gift Fund, and the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation.

Scotland, PA benefits from Roundabout's Musical Theatre Production Fund with lead gifts from the Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation, Perry and Marty Granoff, Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere, Diane and Tom Tuft, and Cynthia C. Wainwright and Stephen Berger.

Scotland, PA is based on a film written by Billy Morrissette and produced by Richard Shepard, Jon Stern, Abandon Pictures.





