Round 4 Opens For The Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket - Vote Now!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Round 4 of BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket is now open! Make sure to vote before Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET to have your say on which is the ultimate Tony Award-winner for Best Musical of all time!

Which musical is really the Best Musical of all time? Kick off tournament season with the ultimate March Madness Bracket: Best Musical Edition! Looking back on the last 64 years of Broadway's most acclaimed shows, BroadwayWorld invites YOU to join us and our readers in deciding which Tony Award-winner deserves the title of The Ultimate Best Musical!

How To Participate

-Select your pick in each contest round below & submit the form.

-Come back for round each round to see if your selections made it.

-Didn't join the contest in the first round? No problem! Join in any round.

Schedule of Events

-Round 1: Starts Friday, March 15 and ends Wednesday, March 20, 2024

-Round 2: Starts Thursday, March 21 and ends Monday, March 25, 2024

-Round 3: Starts Tuesday, March 26 and ends Thursday, March 28, 2024

-Round 4: Starts Friday, March 29 and ends Tuesday, April 2, 2024

-Round 5: Starts Wednesday, April 3 and ends Friday, April 5, 2024

-Round 6 (Final): Starts Monday, April 8 and ends Friday, April 12, 2024

Check back daily for live stats to see how your favorite shows are ranking!