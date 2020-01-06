Rody Vera Joins the Cast of THE BAND'S VISIT in the Philippines as Tewfiq

Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group has announced that acclaimed writer, actor, and singer Rody Vera will join the cast of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical THE BAND'S VISIT as Tewfiq. THE BAND'S VISIT opens on March 13 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City.

Rody Vera has acted in a films such as Mike de Leon's "Sister Stella L.", Lino Brocka's "Ora Pro Nobis", and "Lucia" by Mel Chonglo. He has performed on stage since the 90s: as Taga-ilog in PETA's "Kahapon, Ngayon at Bukas," and as Andres Bonifacio in the musical, "1896." He also acted in a number of productions/collaborative projects of The Necessary Stage (TNS) in Singapore: "Mardi Gras" and "Top or Bottom", and "Good People", where he was nominated as Best Actor in Singapore's Life Awards.

He appeared in the TNS production of "godeatgod", which toured several theater festivals in Hong Kong, Sibiu (Romania), and Budapest (Hungary); and the collaborative project "Mobile", staged in Singapore and Tokyo. He also participated in fringe/lab productions with the Internatonal WOW company by Josh Fox in New York ("A History of God/The Plague of Fantasies") and Tokyo ("The Death of Nations").

Rody participated in a three-year collaboration project with 15 other actors/directors/playwrights from key Southeast Asian countries, which culminated in the production of "Hotel Grand Asia" at the Setagaya Public Theater Tram, Tokyo in 2005. He also played in productions by the Rinko-gun Theater Company (Tokyo), titled "Philippine Bedtime Stories 1, 2, & 3" (2004-2007). He appeared as Iago in "Otelo" (Tanghalang Ateneo, 2008); as Padre Damaso in "Noli Me Tangere, The Musical" (Tanghalang Pilipino, 2005), as Edgar Jopson in Ed Maranan/The Dawn's musical "EJ, Ang Pinagdaanang Buhay nina Evelio Javier at Edgar Jopson" (Tanghalang Pilipino, 2008), as Reuven in Savyon Liebrecht's "Mga Mansanas sa Disyerto" (Tanghalang Pilipino, 2009); as Gov. Danforth in MEHTA's production of "The Crucible" (2010); and as Bobby Gonzales in Mario O'Hara's "Stageshow" (Tanghalang Pilipino, 2012). His latest stage appearances were in PETA's musical hit, "Rak of Aegis" (Seasons 6 and 7), Tanghalang Pilipino's "Balak at Angud" (2018). In May 2020, Rody will be part of the The Necessary Stage production of "The Year of No Return" to premiere at the Victoria Theatre for the Singapore International Festival for the Arts.

In THE BAND'S VISIT, Rody will play Tewfiq, the severe and authoritative leader of the Egyptian Police Orchestra that finds themselves lost in a small Israel town. In the course of an evening, he finds himself shedding the many layers of emotional pain he has accumulated in his lifetime. He discovers a gentle and tender personality underneath the many layers. He joins previously announced cast members Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Mark Bautista, Nino Alejandro, Reb Atadero, Bibo Reyes, Jill Peña, Floyd Tena, and Maronne Cruz. A full cast will be announced soon.

THE BAND'S VISIT opened on Broadway in 2018 and went on to win 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Based on the acclaimed film, THE BAND'S VISIT tells the story of an Egyptian police band that arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travellers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. It features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses, and will mark its Asian Premiere in Manila.

Bobby Garcia, who will be directing the musical says, "I am thrilled that Rody Vera will be joining the cast of THE BAND'S VISIT. I have always admired his work and I think he will create a truly unforgettable Tewfiq, one of the most quietly complex musical theatre roles ever written. THE BAND'S VISIT has become a modern musical classic, in my eyes, and I think it will be treasured for generations to come. I am thrilled that Manila audiences get to experience our interpretation of it this March."

THE BAND'S VISIT will launch Atlantis' 2020 season, dubbed as ATLANTIS TWENTY TWENTY. The season will also feature an all-new revival of the award-winning family musical OLIVER!, presented through a special licensing agreement with Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. and Music Theatre International, and ON YOUR FEET!, presented through a special licensing agreement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide and Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

THE BAND'S VISIT will run from March 13 to 29, 2020 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City. Show buying and fundraising opportunities are available now. Email shows@atalntistheatrical.com or call 0917 8381534 for more details.





