Rocky Dawuni Will Perform Live at SOB'S Next Month

The performance is on Saturday, July 8th.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Rocky Dawuni Will Perform Live at SOB'S Next Month

Rocky Dawuni Will Perform Live at SOB'S Next Month

Fresh off of his recent performance in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire for the 50th Anniversary of World Environment Day with the United Nations Environmental Program, legendary Ghanaian musician and activist Rocky Dawuni will be heading to the US for a series of shows starting with NYC for a very special performance at SOB's on Saturday, July 8th!

This intimate show is not to be missed!! Rocky will then be appearing on Sunday, July 9th at Music Haven in Schenectady in upstate New York as well as at Grand Performances in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 22 for the much anticipated Afro Funke' 20th Anniversary Celebration presented by KCRW.

Rocky has been touring the world having just been in Costa Rica, the US and Ghana spreading his positive "Afro Roots" sound. The 3x GRAMMY-nominated artist just released a brand new video which premiered on Pan African Music for his collaboration with Ghanaian Highlife sensation Kyekyeku entitled "Africa Till I Die" which is on heavy rotation in Africa and beyond!

"'Africa Till I Die' is a musical success. It blends the native sound of Ghana, itself the product of a melting pot, with reggae born in Jamaica and claiming its African roots. The highlife rhythm has been slowed down and, by letting the bass flourish, the organ and the horns place their punctuations, offers a perfect backdrop for the reggae vocals, without even a skank guitar. This is the finest demonstration of a successful encounter, and it could only take place in Africa" - Pan African Music​

Rocky recently featured on a smokin track called "Afreeca The Future" with Jamaica's world renowned Morgan Heritage, alongside Lord Alajiman from Senegal as part of their brand new "The Homeland" album. The album features an amazing listof artists from all over the African continent! "Musically, they take the listener on a journey that not only reminds them of days past, but the future ahead."

Earlier this year, Rocky Dawuni was nominated for his third GRAMMY Award for "Best Global Music Performance" for his single "Neva Bow Down" featuring Blvk H3ro from Jamaica. Rocky has more exciting collaborations coming up this year out of Africa and is currently working on his 9th studio album continuing to build on his Signature Sound bringing much needed conscious music to unite generations and cultures! Africa to the World!



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for Best Leading Actor in a Musical Photo
Video: J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, J. Harrison Ghee took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical' for their outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, J. checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!

2
Video: Sean Hayes Celebrates Tony Win for Best Leading Actor in a Play Photo
Video: Sean Hayes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Play'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Sean Hayes took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play' for his outstanding work on Good Night, Oscar (currently running at the Belasco Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Sean checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

3
Video: CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Greys Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards Photo
Video: CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Grey's Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards

An all new video has been released featuring the Emcees of London’s Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club celebrating John Kander and Joel Grey’s Tony Lifetime Achievement Awards!

4
Review Roundup: The 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo
Review Roundup: The 76th Annual Tony Awards

The 76th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 11, at the United Palace Theater. Find out what the critics thought of Broadway's big night!

More Hot Stories For You

Review Roundup: The 76th Annual Tony AwardsReview Roundup: The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Video Roundup: Watch All of the Performances From the 2023 Tony AwardsVideo Roundup: Watch All of the Performances From the 2023 Tony Awards
Video: Lea Michele and the Cast of FUNNY GIRL Perform 'Don't Rain on My Parade' on the Tony AwardsVideo: Lea Michele and the Cast of FUNNY GIRL Perform 'Don't Rain on My Parade' on the Tony Awards
From The Winner's Circle: Tony-Winning KIMBERLY AKIMBO Producer LaChanze Hits The Press Room!From The Winner's Circle: Tony-Winning KIMBERLY AKIMBO Producer LaChanze Hits The Press Room!

Videos

Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Samantha Soule & Daniel Talbott's Film Video Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Samantha Soule & Daniel Talbott's Film
LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical' Video
LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical'
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical' Video
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical'
Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play' Video
Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You