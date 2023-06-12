Rocky Dawuni Will Perform Live at SOB'S Next Month

Fresh off of his recent performance in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire for the 50th Anniversary of World Environment Day with the United Nations Environmental Program, legendary Ghanaian musician and activist Rocky Dawuni will be heading to the US for a series of shows starting with NYC for a very special performance at SOB's on Saturday, July 8th!

This intimate show is not to be missed!! Rocky will then be appearing on Sunday, July 9th at Music Haven in Schenectady in upstate New York as well as at Grand Performances in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 22 for the much anticipated Afro Funke' 20th Anniversary Celebration presented by KCRW.

Rocky has been touring the world having just been in Costa Rica, the US and Ghana spreading his positive "Afro Roots" sound. The 3x GRAMMY-nominated artist just released a brand new video which premiered on Pan African Music for his collaboration with Ghanaian Highlife sensation Kyekyeku entitled "Africa Till I Die" which is on heavy rotation in Africa and beyond!

"'Africa Till I Die' is a musical success. It blends the native sound of Ghana, itself the product of a melting pot, with reggae born in Jamaica and claiming its African roots. The highlife rhythm has been slowed down and, by letting the bass flourish, the organ and the horns place their punctuations, offers a perfect backdrop for the reggae vocals, without even a skank guitar. This is the finest demonstration of a successful encounter, and it could only take place in Africa" - Pan African Music​

Rocky recently featured on a smokin track called "Afreeca The Future" with Jamaica's world renowned Morgan Heritage, alongside Lord Alajiman from Senegal as part of their brand new "The Homeland" album. The album features an amazing listof artists from all over the African continent! "Musically, they take the listener on a journey that not only reminds them of days past, but the future ahead."

Earlier this year, Rocky Dawuni was nominated for his third GRAMMY Award for "Best Global Music Performance" for his single "Neva Bow Down" featuring Blvk H3ro from Jamaica. Rocky has more exciting collaborations coming up this year out of Africa and is currently working on his 9th studio album continuing to build on his Signature Sound bringing much needed conscious music to unite generations and cultures! Africa to the World!