Robin De Jesús, Javier Muñoz & More Will Take Part in Today's Broadway for Biden Phone Bank

Today's event will spotlight Latinx Voices.

Broadway for Biden's weekly phone banking initiative continues today, Monday, September 21, 2020, from 7-9pm EST. The evening's theme is Spotlight on Latinx Voices and is set to feature Ashley De La Rosa (Mean Girls, Hamilton), Daniel Hoyos (ATPAM Company Manager), three-time Tony Award® nominee Robin De Jesús (The Boys in the Band, In the Heights), and Javier Muñoz (Hamilton).

To learn more, get involved, or make a donation, visit www.BroadwayforBiden.com, and connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok: @broadway4biden.

Broadway for Biden is an inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers, students, and Broadway fans around the country to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 presidential election, increase voter turnout, and raise funds to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House this November. The grassroots volunteer organization has a quickly growing online presence and is activating the national theater community and the fans who love it by hosting events, disseminating key information, and amplifying the unique stories of individuals within the theater world's diverse population to build connections and humanize the issues at stake in this year's election.

Broadway for Biden's top priority is getting the Biden/Harris ticket elected this November, and in every action it takes to accomplish that goal, the organization takes inspiration from the campaign's motto: "Build back better." Since its first event held at the end of July, the organization has united more than 50 volunteers, made up of current and former Broadway performers, producers, writers, directors, choreographers, stage managers, and marketing specialists from within the Broadway community.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You