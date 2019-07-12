Robert W. Richards, Artist and Illustrator of Show Posters and Album Artwork, Has Died

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of Robert W. Richards, who died last night, July 11.

Richards is an artist, who has designed show posters for Broadway shows such as Noel Coward's Present Laughter, Legs Diamond, and more.

He began his career as an illustrator in New York, sketching fashion collections for newspapers, and beauty illustrations for brands such as L'Oreal, Clairol, and Revlon.

With his interest in jazz, Richards became friends with greats such as Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughn, Peggy Lee and others. He created the album artwork for Lena Horne, Anita O'Day, Mel Torme, Peggy Lee, Bob Marley, and more.

In addition to creating Broadway show posters, Richards also developed a friendship with Peter Allen, and went on to illustrate artwork for many of his major concerts.

Also a sketch artist, Richards has illustrated the likes of James Dean, Al Pacino, Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Cher, Hugh Jackman, Audrey Hepburn, Tony Curtis, and many more. Richards is also known for his gay erotic art.

In 2016, Richards was featured in a Kate Spade advertising campaign, alongside model Jourdan Dunn, fashion muse Iris Apfel, actress and photographer Syrie Moscowitz, actress and model Anh Duong, fashion illustrator, musician and composer Jon Batisste and author Karly Sciortino.





