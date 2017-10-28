Robbie Rozelle Returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in SONGS FROM INSIDE MY LOCKER Tonight

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents return of Robbie Rozelle in "Songs From Inside My Locker," back by popular demand tonight, October 28, 2017 at 9:30pm.

After creating hit shows for Jessica Vosk, Melissa Errico, Kate Baldwin and Nikka Graff Lanzarone, writer/director Robbie Rozelle turns the tables on himself with an encore performance of his debut solo show, "Songs From Inside My Locker."

When the sold-out show debuted in June, BroadwayWorld raved, "the New York cabaret scene has found itself a new star, whether or not anyone was asking for it!" Wandering his high school hallways, Robbie would often find himself shoved in a locker for singing from The Rink too loudly. With his signature wit and style, Robbie grabs the tiger by the tail in a hilarious romp of the songs that got him through a blistering high school experience, a treasure trove of songs ranging from Cole Porter to Carrie. Featuring special guests and a fantastic band, "Songs From Inside My Locker" is the balm to the chaos of these crazy times.

"Songs From Inside My Locker" is written by Robbie Rozelle and features musical direction and arrangements by Josh D. Smith, featuring a six-piece band known collectively as "The Two Drink Minimum". Special guests include Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots) and Jack Parton.

There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/events/robbie-rozelle-2. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Robbie Rozelle has directed and written or co-written sold-out cabaret shows for Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico (Amour), two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello Dolly!), Elena Shaddow (The Visit), Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Women on the Verge), Steven Ferezy, Jonathan Demar, Rachel Levy, RuPaul's Drag Race season 7 contestant Mrs. Kasha Davis and frequent collaborator Jessica Vosk (Elphaba on the Wicked tour). He has also appeared in Sondheimas at 54 Below and several shows at The Duplex. He co-produced the album Cynthia Erivo and Oliver Tompsett Sing Scott Alan [Deluxe Edition], executive produced Astoria Boulevard's debut album and was an associate producer of Jonathan Reid Gealt's "Whatever I Want It To Be". Robbie is a Grammy voting member. For three years, Robbie served as the graphic designer and creative director for Playbill, culminating in the design #PlaybillPride, a 30-day initiative of the LGBT movement in the theatre that included a redesign of their historic logo for the month of June. Playbill Pride returns annually. He currently serves as the in-house designer for Grammy-winning record label Broadway Records, where he designed the iconic "What the World Needs Now is Love" in response to Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. For more, follow Robbie on Twitter @divarobbie and online at www.robbierozelle.com.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

