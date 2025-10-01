 tracker
Rob Rokicki to Release New Track 'Whatever It Was'

The song drops October 10th on all streaming platforms.

By: Oct. 01, 2025
Rob Rokicki to Release New Track 'Whatever It Was' Image
From the composer of "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" and "Monstersongs", comes a hauntingly funny, melancholic duet for the season.

"Whatever It Was" is a folky, harmonica-laced track featuring Broadway's Sarah Beth Pfeifer and Rob Rokicki-channeling the fleeting, bittersweet energy of a short-term relationship through the metaphor of a pop-up Halloween store. It's part theater song, part singer-songwriter confessional. A perfect autumn listen for anyone who's ever loved something temporary.

The song drops October 10th on all streaming platforms. Mixed and Mastered by Dan Weiner at The Pencil Factory and featuring award-winning performer, Lorinda Lisitza on Harmonica. Spotify presave: https://show.co/o2VrZSE


