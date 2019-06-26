Rite Of Summer Music Festival Presents Sandbox Percussion, 7/6

Rite of Summer Music Festival continues its ninth stellar season with Sandbox Percussion performing two free shows on Saturday, July 6th at 1pm and 3pm. The program will feature works by Andy Akiho, Julia Wolfe, Victor Caccese, Elliot Cole, Jonny Allen, Steve Reich and a world premiere by Brendon Randall-Myers. Taking place at Nolan Park on Governors Island, Rite of Summer presents free outdoor concerts through September curated by Co-Artistic Directors Pam Goldberg and Blair McMillen. In a locale The New York Times has called a "Playground for the Arts," the aim of the Festival is simple: to present the highest quality live performances, and to bring free contemporary classical music to as many people as possible in a relaxed, fun, outdoor setting.

Next up on Saturday, August 10th, Go: Organic Orchestra & Brooklyn Raga Massive team up to perform works from their upcoming triple vinyl release, RAGMALA (A Garland of Ragas), composed and improvisationally conducted by Adam Rudolph (October 2019 on Meta/BRM Records). And on Saturday, September 7th, Sirius Quartet presents music of!Jeremy Harman, Fung Chern Hwei, Gregor Huebner, Radiohead, and The Beatles arranged by Gregor Huebner.

Rite of Summer shows will be presented twice the same day, at 1pm and 3pm, for each respective date in Nolan Park. Audiences should feel free to walk by, stop and listen, lay down a picnic blanket and relax, eat lunch, mingle, and take in these engaging live performances.

Governors Island is a short 8-minute ferry ride from the Battery Maritime Building in Lower Manhattan, located at 10 South Street (Subway: 1 to South Ferry; R/W to Whitehall Street; 4/5 to Bowling Green; Bus: M15, M20, M55) and a 3-minute ride from Brooklyn Bridge Park, where ferries leave from Pier 6 on weekends only (Subway: 2/3/4/5 to Borough Hall; R to Court Street; Bus: B61 and B63). Concerts are free; ferries are $3 after 12pm (free from 10am-12pm on weekends). For a full ferry schedule, please visit www.govisland.com.

For more information, visit www.riteofsummer.com.





