Richard Shelton to Present New Single 'Lost & Found'

The multi award winning British film, TV and theatre actor and critically acclaimed singer Richard Shelton presents the brand new single Lost & Found, an enchanting new song destined to take the jazz, big band and swing scene by storm! The single will be released on 27th July 2020.

Lost & Found, composed by Alex Frank, one of LA's hottest emerging jazz talents (and musical director for Jeff Goldblum), is the first single from an album of original material, jazz standards and contemporary pop songs in jazz/swing style, due to be released later this year.

Currently based in Los Angeles, Shelton recorded Lost & Found at Capitol Studios, the iconic LA hot spot famous for producing some of Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack's greatest work, not to mention a whole host of other A List artists. Shelton's band includes musicians who have played for Ol' Blue Eyes himself, as well as Tony Bennett and Barbara Streisand, adding further authenticity and magic to the project.

Lost & Found is an upbeat, warm and optimistic swing-jazz track, sure to appeal to fans of artists such as Harry Connick Jr & Michael Buble, with the sheer quality of the music and flawless vocal delivery positioning Shelton as a contemporary within this field.

As an actor in the UK, Shelton captivated the nation as the charmingly malevolent murderer Dr Adam Forsythe in long running drama Emmerdale. More recently in the US, his role as Mr Benson in 'House Of Lies' on Showtime starring alongside Don Cheadle and Kristen Bell, has attracted much attention, as has his portrayal of Arnault in 'Jane The Virgin' and Lord Poodle in 'The Britishers'.

Shelton's charm as a velvet-toned singer and consummate entertainer led him to being asked twice to perform at Elton John's White Tie and Tiara Ball, alongside Dame Shirley Bassey and Sir Tom Jones. He has also performed for HRH Prince Charles at Windsor Castle and sung with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The BBC Concert Orchestra and BBC Big Band on Radio 2's flagship show 'Friday Night Is Music Night'. He has graced the stage at London's Coliseum and Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club, as well as Vibrato, Vitello and Catalina jazz clubs in LA, winning widespread critical acclaim from some of America's most discerning and respected critics.

Though very much an original proposition, the comparison to Frank Sinatra is simply unavoidable, not least because of the award-winning theatre shows in which Richard Shelton played the man himself. Rat Pack Confidential, Sinatra & Me and most recently Sinatra RAW have received a plethora of 'Best Actor' accolades and awards from critics worldwide. Shelton's evocation of Sinatra has been compared to that of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury or Taron Egerton as Elton John, in that his embodiment of such a complex character is a very personal and unique interpretation that only Shelton himself could create.

The lyrics in Lost & Found paint a heart-warming picture about pursuing ones dreams. Shelton is living proof that trusting your instincts can sometimes work wonders. As Shelton explains: "I love the saying, 'Man cannot discover new oceans unless he first has the courage to lose sight of the shore', which has influenced many of my decisions. Never be afraid to challenge yourself, to start again, to reinvent. What's the worst that can happen? You just pick yourself up and start again! Dare to dream - if you never have a dream, then you can never have a dream come true! All it takes is vision, belief...and a lot of hard work!" https://richardshelton.co.uk/

