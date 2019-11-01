Rialto Chatter: Will Ian McKellen Bring His One-Man Show to Broadway?

Could Ian McKellen be headed back to Broadway? According to The New York Post, the actor says he'd consider bringing his one-man show, Ian McKellen On Stage, to the Great White Way.

McKellen recently toured the show in the UK before bringing it to London's Harold Pinter Theatre.

Now, sources are saying that it may come to Broadway in the spring or next fall.

While McKellen has not confirmed this, he has said that he is interested in the idea.

"There is nothing more enticing than being in a Broadway show," he said. "If people like it, I might be tempted."

Ian McKellen On Stage: comes to Broadway's historic Hudson Theatre for one night only on Tuesday, November 5th. Directed by Sean Mathias, Ian McKellen On Stage... will benefit the nonprofit theater organization Only Make Believe.

McKellen is recognised worldwide as Magneto in the X-Men films and Gandalf in Tolkien's Middle Earth films. He won his first Oscar nomination as Best Actor, as the gay film director James Whale, in Bill Condon's 1998 classic "Gods and Monsters". Since he has starred in The Da Vinci Code", "Mr Holmes", "Beauty and the Beast", with "CATS" yet to come.



In Shakespeare he has triumphed as Richard II, Macbeth (with Judi Dench), Coriolanus, Iago, Richard III (also on film) and most recently as King Lear. He was in the first of Martin Sherman's sensational "Bent" and premieres of plays by Arnold Wesker, Peter Shaffer, Michael Frayn, Alan Ayckbourn and Mark Ravenhill. Of late he has been Widow Twankey in the Old Vic's "Aladdin" pantomime and toured "Waiting for Godot" and "No Man's Land" with Patrick Stewart. As Salieri in "Amadeus" he won the Tony Award in 1981.





