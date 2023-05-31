Rhonda Hansome Hosts LAUGHS LIKELY! at Don't Tell Mama During Black Women In Comedy LAFF Fest

Actor / comedian Rhonda “Passion" Hansome (SiriusXM “John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything,” “Showtime At The Apollo”) will host the "Laughs Likely!" live comedy showcase on Friday, June 16 at Don't Tell Mama (on Restaurant Row) as part of the 2023 Black Women in Comedy LaffFest in New York City.

Showtime is 7:00p.m (doors @ 6:15pm) and tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door plus a $20 minimum per person. CASH ONLY.

Featured in the 2021 & 2022 BWIC LaffFest, Hansome will be joined at the 90-minute show by: Hey ShantaQ, Sheri L. Flanders, Norah Yahya, Simone Holder. Meka Mo, Lol Brielle, and Donna Lewis. Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46 Street in Manhattan. The venue adheres to current COVID safety guidelines and for tickets and further information, go to: Laughs Likely! or call 212-757-0788.  

Sponsored by Stand Up! Girls, Inc. - a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization - the Laff Fest was "born out of rage" according to Festival director of operations. Joanna Briley. The CEO at One Funny Sistah Entertainment, LLC states "we decided it was time to have something of our own with an emphasis on all facets of comedy." "Our goal is to create opportunities for Black women to be seen, heard, and influential in changing the narrative while simultaneously empowering our “sisterhood” to look out for one another in a safe and nurturing environment where we get to shine," she added.

Tickets for the five days of her-larity (June 14- 18) must be purchased in advance by going to the: www.BWICLaffFest.com website, or connect with the Laff Fest at: BWICFestival@gmail.com / 347 .704.4746.

Don't Tell Mama  can be reached by taking the  A, C, E subway to Times Square, N, or R trains  to 49th Street in Manhattan. For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: www.rhondahansome.com or connect with her on Facebook@Rhonda Hansome Comedy, Twitter @RhondaHansome or Instagram @rhondafull.  



