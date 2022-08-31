Review: This On Again Off Again Broadway Musical Makes For A Cast Album That Is More Of The Same With Mrs. Doubtfire's OBC Recording

Heigh Ho, my lovely rainbow readers, Bobby Patrick, your rainbow CABARET reviewer, is back in CD-Land to offer another broken-down breakdown of a new music release. So, strap in and get ready, as Bobby goes on the record ABOUT the record.

So poppets (wink), the release of the cast album to Broadway's MRS. DOUBTFIRE gives a solid lookeeloo into this show and the talents that brought it to life. Now for those of my little lambs out there that might not keep up with the Broadway back & forth, DOUBTFIRE was a show plagued by the plague, having begun previews on March 9, 2020, and well... we all know what happened then. As the PAINdemic closed us in its grip, Broadway closed its doors and Mrs. D had to wait... and so she waited... December... December 05... 2021!! Nearly 2 years after its first preview MRS. DOUBTFIRE triumphantly opened and then dismally closed after just 29 performances. But wait... she re-opened after cast and crew members came out of the worst of their show's Covid crapfest. But then, it was still a short-lived visitor as after just 48 performances the old girl was fully retired. Somewhere, though amongst all that revolving door choreo, the cast and musicians got into the studio and preserved the score for all to hear.

Now, to be clear, in all of the strange twists and turns of DOUBTFIRE's downfall, Bobby did not get to attend any of these 77ish performances and so, it is with these fresh ears that we will offer our humble opinions on this cast album. Overall one can tell that a very standard (some would say old-fashioned) musical theatre format was followed with all the right kinds of songs in the right places, offering emotional buoys in the rough sea that is this story. Also, the creators did not veer too far from the original source - the beloved 1993 film of the same title. Following the story of Daniel Hillard, a bit of a nare-do-well actor/father/manbaby (Played by the wonderful Rob McClure) who, in the wake of his acrimonious divorce must find a way to be with his 3 children who he loves desperately. Enter his alter-ego, nanny par excellence - Euphegenia Doubtfire. Now, Each of the partial scenes offered up on the record is familiar to anyone who has seen this film, and if you're a fan, that should be a good thing. The opening track - WHAT'S WRONG WITH THIS PICTURE - introduces all to the really wonderful Analise Scarpaci playing Liddy Hillard, Daniel's Eldest. This number led by the young Analise is filled with the angst of a teen who laments her dad's lack of dependability. Here the cast sets the stage for the premise of a story about family more than it is about a doofus in a dress. Scarpaci's clear Broadway belt leads this exposition nicely. This angst then carries over to track 4, WHAT THE HELL - where Scapacci's Liddy transfers her anger with her dad to the new housekeeper while she and her siblings, Jake Ryan Flynn and Avery Sell, lament divorce and what it's done to them as a family. Then La Scarpacci brings it all home for Liddy on track 16 - JUST PRETEND - proving she is the real breakout here. Her voice and her acting choices all seem so real as a child begging her parents to love each other, or at least pretend to. It is a reality crossroads and makes for a truly heartfelt duet with McClure about making new pictures.

McClure's touching I WANT TO BE THERE (track 2) - is a touchingly beautiful ballad with all the anguish in Rob's voice of a man appealing to the court to not take his children from him. This song would also make a nice audition ballad for anyone out there who trolls cast albums to add to their music binders. Another such song, also a ballad, is LET GO (track 10) where the MWAHVELOUS Jenn Gambatese as Miranda with her sweet vocal tones, mourns the loss of her marriage from the fatigue that came with it. Heartfelt with good poetry and Jenn's acting is spot on - this is another one for the audition binder. Track 3 MAKE ME A WOMAN, about Daniel's desperate pleas to his brother Frank (Brad Oscar) and his husband, Andre (played to uber queen hilarity by J Harrison Ghee) with its solid Rock & Roll/R&B/Disco rhythms allow these two men to bring it. This is where you get to hear for the first time McClure's take on Mrs. D's speaking voice. Something that tells the tale with this character. McClure, one of Broadway's finest, was wise and did not veer too far from his predecessor. Many actors taking on a role so completely identified with its original creator very often, stubbornly insist on abandoning that original blueprint and going off in their own direction. This often creates an interpretation that can and frequently does, alienate an audience with its lack of familiarity. Here too, McClure was wise in not trying to imitate (do an impression of) the original as that way lies madness. McClure took the more complicated road by choosing to walk the tightrope - in essence going to live in Robin Williams' house and then decorating it his way. Of course, we are only going by what we hear on the album.

Herein lies the issue that Bobby has with this cast recording and where we must let some raindrops fall with our rainbow. The problem this music release has, which most likely reflects a problem the show (that we didn't see) had, is - not enough singing from Mrs. Doubtfire herself. McClure would have been MORE than more than capable to sing in character and accent and, in the end, it disappoints your rainbow boy that out of 18 numbers from a big Broadway show, we only hear a note or two from the title character. In all, the cast album of MRS. DOUBTFIRE just doesn't have enough of Mrs. Doubtfire, and while the listening experience was, mostly, enjoyable with solid lyrics and some soaring musical moments, it all feels a bit hollow by the finale. Given all that Bobby gives this one...

2 1/2 Out Of 5 Rainbows

Mrs. Doubtfire is a 2022 release on the Ghostlight Records label.

Give It A Listen On The Spotify: HERE