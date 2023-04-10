Review Roundup: Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Opens Off-Broadway

The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater officially opens tonight, April 10, 2023 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The limited 8-week run will play through Sunday, May 21, 2023. Read reviews for the prodcution below.

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER is directed by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth) and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop, 2ST's We're Gonna Die).

Tune in to the epic and viciously funny new musical White Girl in Danger from Michael R. Jackson, the Tony® Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of A Strange Loop (2022 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical). It's a fever dream mashup of classic daytime and primetime soap operas, Lifetime movies, and red-hot melodrama.

The citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. But Keesha Gibbs and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite's juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention-especially from the Allwhite Killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha's Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway? Find out at White Girl in Danger.

Jesse Green, The New York Times: It was in any case an opportunity worth taking. A glance at some of the "special thanks" in small type in the program gives you a sense of the fascinating breadth of Jackson's high-low influences: Jackie Collins, Black musicals, "Fine-Ass Oiled Up Mens," Soap Opera Digest, "PC/un-PC/woke/anti-woke" story lines, cultural neoliberalism and childhood loneliness. You can pretty much feel them all in "White Girl," especially when a figure whose identity I won't spoil (but is played beautifully by James Jackson Jr., one of the "thoughts" in "A Strange Loop") arrives near the end as a kind of deus ex mess to untangle the show's themes. Though that proves impossible, his attempt reminds us that ambivalence of all kinds, about people and love and stories and theater, is not a failure no matter what world you live in. Nor is it a success. It's a start. Jackson McHenry, Vulture: Like many soaps, it's also a hot mess, though an ambitious and fascinating one. The musical is overlong and its pacing is disjointed, lingering too long in some situations and then suddenly leaping into others, often hand waving away logic and character motivation. Director Lileana Blain-Cruz has taken Jackson's already maximal script and gone even bigger: the set's painted in garish acid and pink hues, the blaring sound design obscures a majority of the lyrics, and the performances are dialed up the realm of that Saved by the Bell episode about caffeine pills. White Girl in Danger both wants to offer up a soap opera thrill ride and dismantle the ride as it's running. By the end of the show, it has twisted around and smashed into itself. Charles Isherwood, The Wall Street Journal: It's not just the white girls who are in trouble at "White Girl in Danger," the new musical from Michael R. Jackson, who won the Pulitzer Prize and the Best Musical Tony for "A Strange Loop." The audience is imperiled, or at least likely to be seriously baffled, by this confused and confusing spoof of soap operas of yesteryear, but also slasher movies of early-"Scream" vintage, all loosely wrapped in a woozy and wordy critique of America's racist culture and history. David Finkle, New York Stage Review: At the end of the Allwhite/Blackgrounds day, Jackson's soap opera conceit achieves little that he means to impart about Black lives needing to matter firstly to Blacks themselves. He's all but conceding as much with the insertion of Clarence's explication. Worse, it may even be that Nell's advice to Keesha about crashing white society could be interpreted as Jackson advising Blacks to stay in their place. Unquestionably, that's not what he wants to suggest, but there it is. White Girl in Danger is not entirely a shambles or a sham, but it is a shame. It might even lead to some Jackson admirers wondering if they've overrated A Strange Loop. They absolutely have not. All the same, any disappointment they may currently experience is understandable.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: If "White Girl in Danger" were an actual soap opera, it would unfold over several years, which would give us time to savor Michael R. Jackson's febrile intelligence and his subversive sense of humor. But it is hard to unpack all that Jackson crams into his second musical (after his award-winning "A Strange Loop"): crazed soap opera storylines, parody videos, loud rock numbers, satiric sketches, a show-stopping solo and a pointed climactic metatheatrical monologue. At three hours long, "White Girl in Danger," despite any number of funny, clever, entertaining and thought-provoking moments, is challenging even just to sit through.