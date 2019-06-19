Review Roundup: John Malkovich Leads David Mamet's New Weinstein-inspired Play BITTER WHEAT

David Mamet's new play Bitter Wheat is playing at the Garrick Theatre in London, with a press night tonight, Wednesday 19 June. John Malkovich returns to the West End stage for the first time in nearly 30 years for this world premiere, taking on the role of Barney Fein, a top dog Hollywood producer reminiscent of Harvey Weinstein.

Bitter Wheat is a play about a depraved Hollywood mogul. It rips the pashmina off the suppurating wound which is show business, and leaves us better human beings, and fitter to once more confront the horror of life.

David Mamet directs Bitter Wheat, with designs by Christopher Oram and lighting by Neil Austin. Bitter Wheat is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler and Smith & Brant Theatricals.

Let's see what the critics had to say...

Michael Billington, The Guardian: Leaving aside its origins, what is dismaying is the clumsiness of the satire on manipulative moguls: despite the formidable presence of John Malkovich, the play offers the rare spectacle of Mamet punching below his weight.

David Lister, Independent: David Mamet is the master of witty, piercing and understated dialogue, always hinting at anxieties underneath, the great challenger of politically correct orthodoxies. If anyone could find a human side to a monster, and make us question some of the nuances of the #MeToo movement, it's him. John Malkovich, prowling the stage like a bloated, warped colossus, plays the not even thinly disguised Weinstein figure, Barney Fein. He is present on stage throughout and dominates it with a towering performance that conveys not just the vulgarity, the bullying, and the predatory nature of the movie mogul, but also the paranoia that helped to define Weinstein.

Tim Bano, The Stage: Towards the end the play, Mamet does find something to say: he shows that Fein and men like him, on account of being rich, white, influential and male, will always think they can get out of any situation, and Mamet takes that notion to its absurdist point. But we don't need this play to prove Mamet can write good dialogue, or to expose the deep-set rot of the Hollywood machine. Mamet's cool cynical detachment, with which he can take aim at the whole damn system, is pointless. It's like arguing for both sides of a suppurating wound.

Ben Croll, Vanity Fair: The facts are incontestable, your honor, and the photos do not lie: Harvey Weinstein is fat, mean, and Jewish. During his rise and reign and throughout his well-earned fall, no one ever put those attributes in question. But no one really considered them to be Weinstein's most salient qualities either-no one, it seems, except for David Mamet. That has to be the only explanation for the playwright's latest theatrical outing, the bizarre and misguided Bitter Wheat. Written and directed by Mamet, anchored by John Malkovich in a fat suit, and opening June 19 at London's Garrick Theatre, the satirical new play takes aim at the fallen mogul and the society that produced him, working them into a warmed-over farce that brazenly misses the mark.

Dominic Cavendish, The Telegraph: After a fallow period in terms of major hits, would this world premiere, which harnesses the maverick talent of John Malkovich (back in the West End for the first time in more than 25 years), give Mamet a late-career boost or fatally damage the brand? The truth is that Bitter Wheat is a bitter disappointment - it doesn't add enough to the subject and, while it courts controversy, there's not enough to get the town talking. It may not knock Mamet off his pedestal, but it warrants no trophy either - quite a fail.

Sarah Crompton, WhatsOnStage: David Mamet has written some of the best and most provocative plays of the 21st century. And then he's written Bitter Wheat, which is not really a play at all but an unfocused and tawdry howl of anger which unforgivably wastes the talents of its greatest asset, its leading man John Malkovich.

