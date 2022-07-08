Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
& Juliet
Click Here for More on & Juliet
Review Roundup: & JULIET Opens Pre-Broadway Run in Toronto; What Are the Critics Saying?

Review Roundup: & JULIET Opens Pre-Broadway Run in Toronto; What Are the Critics Saying?

Read all of the critics' reviews for & Juliet!

Jul. 8, 2022  

The Olivier Award-winning original musical, & Juliet, will have its highly anticipated Broadway premiere this fall. Previews will begin on October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17, 2022 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

With a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

The production is currently playing its pre-Broadway engagement in Toronto. Let's see what the critics are saying...

J. Kelly Nestruck, The Globe and Mail: Everything is gleefully anachronistic - from Read's sometimes-rhyming dialogue, to Jennifer Weber's hip-hop/boy-band choreography, to the tiny fluorescent-coloured backpacks that costume designer Paloma Young straps to each character's back - and the supporting characters are all vividly drawn.

Karen Fricker, Toronto Star: This is, on the one hand, a jukebox musical with a difference: while most such shows feature the work of one musical artist or group, the songs here were originally performed by a wide range of artists, offering variety. That said, Martin's stamp is on all of them, meaning that they're incredibly hooky but not always lyrically eloquent, and most stick to a single idea. This contributes to a sense of relentlessness; the show would benefit from some trimming of its two-and-a-half-hour (including intermission) running time.

To read more reviews, click here!


MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

From This Author - Review Roundups

... (read more about this author)

Review Roundup: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the London Palladium; What Did the Critics Think?
July 1, 2022

Disney’s beloved Olivier Award-winning stage musical Beauty and the Beast - re-imagined and re-designed in a completely new production staged by members of the original award-winning creative team - is now open at the London Palladium for a strictly limited season until Saturday 17 September. Read all of the reviews for Beauty and the Beast here.
Review Roundup: HAMLET at Park Avenue Armory; What Did the Critics Think?
June 30, 2022

Hamlet, now open at Park Avenue Armory, is directed and interpreted by Robert Icke, and features Alex Lawther (The Imitation Game, The Last Duel, The French Dispatch, Black Mirror) as the brooding protagonist. Read all of the reviews for Hamlet here.
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Pre-Broadway LEMPICKA at La Jolla Playhouse
June 30, 2022

What did the critics think? La Jolla Playhouse's pre-Broadway production of Lempicka, the sweeping new musical celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka celebrated its opening night this weekend.
Review Roundup: EPIPHANY at Lincoln Center Theater; What Did the Critics Think?
June 24, 2022

EPIPHANY, a new play by Brian Watkins, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, officially opened at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Read all of the reviews for Epiphany here.
Review Roundup: CORSICANA at Playwrights Horizons; What Did the Critics Think?
June 23, 2022

Playwrights Horizons officially opened&nbsp;Will Arbery's Corsicana, directed by&nbsp;Sam Gold, which runs in the Mainstage Theater. Read all of the reviews for Corsicana here.