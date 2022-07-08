Review Roundup: & JULIET Opens Pre-Broadway Run in Toronto; What Are the Critics Saying?

The Olivier Award-winning original musical, & Juliet, will have its highly anticipated Broadway premiere this fall. Previews will begin on October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17, 2022 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

With a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

The production is currently playing its pre-Broadway engagement in Toronto. Let's see what the critics are saying...

J. Kelly Nestruck, The Globe and Mail: Everything is gleefully anachronistic - from Read's sometimes-rhyming dialogue, to Jennifer Weber's hip-hop/boy-band choreography, to the tiny fluorescent-coloured backpacks that costume designer Paloma Young straps to each character's back - and the supporting characters are all vividly drawn.

Karen Fricker, Toronto Star: This is, on the one hand, a jukebox musical with a difference: while most such shows feature the work of one musical artist or group, the songs here were originally performed by a wide range of artists, offering variety. That said, Martin's stamp is on all of them, meaning that they're incredibly hooky but not always lyrically eloquent, and most stick to a single idea. This contributes to a sense of relentlessness; the show would benefit from some trimming of its two-and-a-half-hour (including intermission) running time.