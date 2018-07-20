Review Roundup: Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, and More Star in ANNIE at The Muny

Annie, based on the popular 1920s Harold Gray comic strip, Little Orphan Annie, is a seven-time Tony Award-winner and considered one of the most acclaimed musicals of all time. It features unforgettable hits like "It's the Hard Knock Life," "Easy Street" and the iconic Broadway standard "Tomorrow." You can bet your bottom dollar this is one beloved, multigenerational Muny favorite guaranteed to entertain the entire family.

The extremely talented cast includes Peyton Ella (Annie), Christopher Sieber (Oliver Warbucks), Jennifer Simard (Miss Hannigan), Britney Coleman (Grace Farrell), John Scherer (F.D.R.), Holly Ann Butler (Lily St. Regis), Jon Rua (Rooster Hannigan), Madeline Domain (Tessie), Samantha Iken (Pepper), Trenay LaBelle (Duffy), Ana Mc Alister (Molly), Ella Grace Roberts (Kate), Amanda Willingham (July), and Sunny (Sandy). A wonderful ensemble completes this cast, including Akilah Ayanna, Patrick Blindauer, Maya Bowles, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Berklea Going, Julie Hanson, Michael Hoey, Abigail Isom, Madison Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Mark Myars, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Whit Reichert, Rochelle Scudder, Josh Walden and Rebecca Young. The company is also joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensembles.

A fabulous creative team leads this production with direction by John Tartaglia, choreography by Jessica Hartman, music direction by Colin Welford, scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Nathan W. Scheuer, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Rob Denton, wig design by Kelley Jordan and production stage management by Larry Smiglewski.

Tickets are currently on sale for this historic season. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Pat Lindsey, Flo Valley News: Jennifer Simard has created a Miss Hannigan quite different from Carol Burnett's movie version. Although she has her comedic moments, she's more a sign of the depressed times-a woman whose ambitions have been thwarted, leaving her stuck in a job she detests. When she learns that Annie is going to spend Christmas with Oliver Warbucks, she lets out a scream that seems to last for minutes, a testimony to her powerful lungs. She finds solace in the bottle and rips the head off a doll to get a drink from the booze that is hidden there. It's only when her brother, Rooster (Jon Rua) reveals his plan to do away with Annie that we learn that Miss Hannigan really does have a heart.

Kevin Brackett, Reviews STL: Christopher Sieber returns to The Muny as Oliver Warbucks, after playing King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar last summer. His charisma and command of the stage are undeniable, as the tough businessman who has a soft spot for little Annie. His chemistry with Ella is so sweet and believable, and the two of them are a pure delight to watch working together. His mannerisms and line delivery are pitch-perfect, and he also has a great voice - made evident in "N.Y.C." and "You Won't Be An Orphan For Long" among others.

Calvin Wilson, Post Dispatch: Fortunately, this "Annie" is a gem. Peyton and Sieber embody their iconic characters with seeming effortlessness, Simard is the essence of comic malevolence, and Coleman exudes warmth and charm. And the four-legged Sunny just about steals the show as Annie's dog, Sandy. Director John Tartaglia, a regular on the Muny stage, keeps things moving with efficiency and elegance, making the most of Michael Schweikardt's economical but imaginative sets. And Jessica Hartman's choreography has the kind of showbiz zing that we've come to expect in musicals.

Harry Hamm, KMOX: Peyton Ella headlines as Annie. She is a talented youngster with a booming and sunshiny singing voice that perfectly matches the role. I was very impressed with the children's choreography in this production, which is supplemented by a youth dancing ensemble that's the size of a small army.

Tanya Seale: BroadwayWorld: This production feels grand - with a talented, robust cast. It's a feel-good show with minimal conflict, so get spiffed up and head on over to "Easy Street" for a few hours. You can bet your bottom dollar the entire family will have an outstanding time.

