Review: I & YOU: THE MUSICAL Has World Premiere at McCarter Theatre Center

I & You: The Musical made its world premiere at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, New Jersey on September 13. The show will run through October 12.

Adapted from Lauren M. Gunderson’s award-winning play, the musical brings fresh energy and song to a story of two teenagers whose late-night school project unfolds into something deeper. It features music and lyrics by Ari Afsar.

The show’s two-person cast incudes Caroline (Jasmine Forsberg), a restless teenager housebound by illness, and Anthony (Benji Santiago), her classmate who arrives unannounced one evening with a copy of Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass and a plate of waffle fries. What begins as a reluctant school project transforms into an exploration of fate, friendship, and humanity. Several unexpected shifts throughout the show keep audience members on their toes and challenge them to reconsider what they’ve seen once the twist ending arrives.

One of the production’s biggest achievements is its visuals. The set and lighting are creatively designed as if Caroline’s bedroom is floating, evoking a dreamlike feeling that seems to transcend time and space. With its bursts of color, her bedroom contrasts the surrounding darkness on stage — an image that parallels the lightness of teenage romance and the deeper shadows that hover at the edge of the story.

Projections are used throughout the show as well. Although sometimes intrusive and difficult to pull off within a production, they are used effectively here. The video and lighting projections enhance not only the youthful teenage atmosphere but echo the play’s broader themes of memory and the passage of time. Together, these technical elements create a world that feels as vibrant as it is fragile.

The chemistry between Forsberg and Santiago is also a strength of the production. The push and pull of their often volatile relationship is felt as the audience becomes more and more invested in where it will lead. Caroline’s teen angst and rebellion is captured well by Forsberg and is juxtaposed with Santiago’s more polished and good natured Anthony. Both actors convey that their characters hold more layers than on the surface, and it’s joyous and heart-wrenching as those layers are peeled back. The absence of parents onstage, mentioned only occasionally in dialogue, creates a subtle eeriness that amplifies the sense of isolation.

The score by Afsar contains moments of soaring beauty, especially when Forsberg’s vocals take center stage. Several standout moments elevate the emotional weight of certain scenes and the characters’ inner lives. The use of Walt Whitman’s poetry is also a clever and moving thread throughout the show. Just as his whimsical lyricism seemed to be a rebellious search for joy and connection amid national tragedy, Caroline and Anthony’s discovery of love and companionship in the midst of their own challenges feels like an equally radical achievement.

The storytelling itself is ambitious, weaving in and out of teenage banter and existential reflection. At times, the narrative can feel uneven as it shifts between lighthearted comedy and heavier drama. For some, the 90-minute run-time might mean certain transitions, especially the show’s climactic moments, arrive suddenly without enough build to fully land. But others may find that the pacing mirrors the unpredictability of adolescence itself, which is often full of change and a healthy dose of chaos.

Humorous moments are needed to balance the show’s intensity, and the writing offers a thoughtful attempt at both levity and gravity. Jokes within the dialogue provide necessary relief from the more emotional scenes.

On opening night, the audience laughed, cried, and gave a heartfelt standing ovation at the final bow. Many at the post-show reception had personal stories about how they connected with the show, proving that it resonated deeply.

In the end, I & You: The Musical succeeds as an adaptation of Gunderson’s play as it explores what it means to be alive, to connect, and to find beauty in uncertainty. It invites audiences to reflect on the fleeting nature of life and the lasting impact of friends and strangers alike. Judging from the enthusiastic response on opening night, it was an invitation many were grateful to accept.

I & You: The Musical is playing in McCarter Theatre Center’s Berlind Theater in Princeton, New Jersey from now until October 12 for both matinee and evening performances. Starting September 25, McCarter is introducing a 2 p.m. Thursday matinee. Tickets are available through McCarter Theatre Center’s website, including $35 tickets to all patrons ages 16-35 through its 35 and under program.

