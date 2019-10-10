Reveiw Roundup: Carolee Carmello Stars In HELLO, DOLLY! On Tour - See The Reviews

Reviews are in for the second year of the national tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Carolee Carmello in the iconic title role.

Joining Carmello is John Bolton (Horace Vandergelder), Daniel Beeman (Cornelius Hackl), Analisa Leaming (reprising her role as Irene Molloy), Sean Burns (Barnaby Tucker), Chelsea Cree Groen (Minnie Fay), Colin LeMoine (Ambrose Kemper), Laura Sky Herman (Ermengarde), Jane Brockman (Ernestina), and Blake Hammond (Rudolph).

The ensemble features Colin Bradbury, Alec Cohen, Julian DeGuzman, Karen Elliott, Christopher Faison, Jenny Hickman, Laura Irion, Madison Johnson, Julie Kavanagh, Nathan Keen, Ben Lanham, Marty Lauter, Ian Liberto, Hillary Porter, Steffany Pratt, Kyle Samuel, Scott Shedenhelm, Timothy Shew, Maria Cristina Slye, Cassie Austin Taylor, Cayel Tregeagle, Davis Wayne, and Brandon L. Whitmore.

A complete list of cities and dates for the national tour of Hello, Dolly! can be found at www.hellodollyonbroadway.com.

See what the critics are saying!

Matthew DeKinder, St. Louis Today: This production really is a treat, from the endearing and perfectly hammy performances of Carmello and Bolton to the rousing dance number "The Waiters' Gallop" that generated lengthy applause from the audience (which I'm sure the cast greatly appreciated, if only to just to catch their breath).

Kelly Luck, BroadwayWorld: It is no surprise that the Tony for 2017's Best Revival of a Musical went to Hello, Dolly. Revivals, like Dolly itself, are all about nostalgia. It's that soft-focus backward gaze to a magical land that never quite existed. Dolly has delivered on its expectations for some half a century now, and shows no sign of abatement. With the launch of a new tour run - and a new "Dolly" - it seems the old favorite as as strong as ever.

Tina Farmer, KDHX: The dancing is always a highlight in the light-as-a-feather musical spectacle, and the current production, with choreography by Warren Carlyle, does not disappoint. "Dancing," "Elegance" and "The Waiters' Gallop" remain highlights, along with the titular number, with colorful costumes and a few new steps bringing fresh energy that honors the original. The updates add bright, cheerful accents to a show that is popular because of it's familiarity and, based on the enthusiastic reception opening night, the combination works.

Calvin Wilson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: The phrase we're looking for is "too much of a muchness" - which, fortunately, does not apply to the performances. Carmello is an engaging Dolly, exuding enough homespun charm to make up for what she lacks in brassiness. Bolton is terrifically charismatic as the no-nonsense Vandergelder. And Leaming turns in a beautiful rendition of "Ribbons Down My Back."

Mike Smith, Media Mike: The fun in the show is infectious, thanks to the amazing cast. When I mentioned that I was seeing this production, I was asked if Betty Buckley was playing Dolly. She wasn't. And, as much as I love Betty Buckley (I saw her on Broadway in "Sunset Boulevard") I'm so glad I was able to see Ms. Carmello in the role. Armed with a beautiful voice and great comic timing, she had the audience in the palm of her hand from her first appearance on stage. Mr. Bolton, who I saw on Broadway two decades ago in the musical "Titanic" has just the right amount of bluster to make Vandergelder lovable. The chemistry between the two is very visible. Supporting cast members, including Kansas City native Daniel Beeman (Cornelius) and Analisa Leaming (Mrs. Malloy), also give strong performances. And the "background" performers - townspeople, etc - are among the best dance ensembles I've ever seen.

Related Articles