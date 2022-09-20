Repertorio Español Announces Winners of the 2022 Miranda Family Voces Latinx National Playwriting Competition

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 20, 2022  
Repertorio Español announces the winners of The 2022 Miranda Family Voces Latinx Playwriting Competition, an initiative to develop and promote Latinx/Latine plays that resonate with and accurately depict the Latinx/Latine experience. The competition is inclusive of all playwrights who are at least 18 years of age and residents of the United States or Puerto Rico.

"As artists, we have the huge responsibility of telling our stories. As we share them, we also learn, we connect with others, and we heal. We realize that by expressing what deeply moves us, we have the chance to make a difference. We can inspire, we can create awareness, and we can have justice. I'm profoundly honored and humbled by this life-changing opportunity that Repertorio Español and The Miranda Family are giving to our community. Thank you for building a platform to showcase the valuable and necessary Latinx voices on American stages, and for opening a door to have these conversations that, many times, we can only hold in the extraordinary catharsis of theater." - Yessi Hernández

The 2023 Competition begins now! Submissions are due by Thursday, December 15, 2022. A reading series will be held in Spring 2023. For info, please visit www.repertorio.nyc/voceslatinx or email aav@repertorio.org.

Playwright Bio: Venezuelan actress, writer, producer, and journalist of Cuban and Spanish descent. TV host of the prime-time show Soy Un Boom and voice of the radio stations Hot94.1FM and 88.1FM. Co-founder and Executive Director of Corezon and editor-in-chief of La Guía Cultural in New York. She is the recipient of HOLA, Latin ACE, ATI, Arte, Talía and Latin Alternative Theater Awards as an actress and playwright.

About Las vidas rotas: A Venezuelan immigrant makes her way in the United States in search of a better future and a dream: to bring her mother amid one of the most controversial governments in history.

Regional Awards

