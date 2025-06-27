Reneé Rapp Reveals Latest Single 'Mad'; Watch the Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and Broadway alum Reneé Rapp has unveiled her latest single “Mad,” from her forthcoming sophomore album BITE ME (out August 1st via Interscope Records). Stream HERE and watch the official music video.

The “Mad” music video, which co-stars Reneé Rapp and Alexandra Shipp (Barbie, Tick Tick Boom, etc.), sets the scene for one couple’s emotional unraveling, happening within the confines of a luxurious hotel room. The video starts gently, but as Rapp is met with persistent indifference from Shipp her acts of defiance escalate, and chaos grows around them. It’s a visual representation of the raw frustration of unreciprocated desire, and a fitting complement to the latest installment in Rapp’s new chapter.

Rapp performed “Mad” for the first time live Friday morning on The Today Show’s Summer Concert Series, maintaining her impressive momentum this week. Today’s release arrives just days after the announce of Reneé Rapp’s BITE ME North American headlining tour, which kicks off September 23rd in Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Her largest tour to date, the 16-city run includes major arena plays at venues across the country including the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, TD Garden in Boston, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Speculation around the news began last week, when Reneé Rapp-branded tabloids began to pop up at newsstands across the country with easter eggs hinting at the upcoming announce. Find full list of dates below and more information HERE. General ticket onsale will begin Friday, June 27th at 10AM local time.

Rapp kicked off her new era last month with the release of highly anticipated single “Leave Me Alone.” The track marked a major career milestone for Rapp as her highest streaming single upon debut, earning 1M global streams within the first 24 hours of release, and now over 23.4M globally. That same weekend, she made a show-stopping performance at The 2025 American Music Awards, playing the song live for the first time (watch HERE.)

Earlier this summer, Rapp revealed the BITE.ME website, urging fans to ‘sign a hundred NDA’s’ ultimately revealing a slew of hints about the yet-to-be-announced album. In the weeks following, the internet erupted with ‘Bite Me’ related clues – from Rapp’s “Bite Me” lip tattoo to posts from the likes of Paris Hilton, Charlize Theron, Monica Lewinsky, Gabby Windey, and more. A powerful statement about reclaiming your personal narrative, “Leave Me Alone” and the Bite Me era encourages listeners to embrace every facet of their personality, the chaotic and the confident, and to find strength in being authentically, unapologetically themselves.

This exciting new chapter marks Rapp’s first music release since 2023, when she collaborated with GRAMMY® award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion on hit record “Not My Fault” from the official soundtrack to Paramount’s feature film MEAN GIRLS (which also saw Rapp reprising her iconic role of Regina George.) The song earned Rapp’s highest ever day one streams on Spotify to date, and saw a legendary performance between the two stars on Saturday Night Live. Earlier that same year, Rapp released her first studio album Snow Angel, earning her the largest first-week sales for a female artist’s debut album in the U.S. upon release. That fall, she embarked on the ‘Snow Hard Feelings Tour’ in support of the project, a sold-out headlining run met with massive demand, featuring four nights in New York and one in Los Angeles at the iconic Greek Theatre. Now, with her sophomore effort on the horizon Rapp is positioned to ascend to even higher levels of stardom in this next era.

RENEÉ RAPP – 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat Sep 27 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Mon Sep 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Oct 1 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thu Oct 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mon Oct 06 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 08 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 10 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Mon Oct 13 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Wed Oct 15 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Fri Oct 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Thu Oct 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Oct 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Oct 27 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Wed Oct 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

ABOUT RENEÉ RAPP:

Reneé Rapp is a critically acclaimed multi-hyphenate with experience in music, film and TV acting, and Broadway. In just a few short years, Rapp has solidified her position as a dynamic force across all industries, reaching widespread critical acclaim while simultaneously cultivating her rapidly growing fan-base.

After landing her breakout role as Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway, Rapp eventually turned her attention to her solo music career in 2022. That year saw the release of her debut EP, Everything to Everyone, which featured standout tracks “Too Well,” and “In The Kitchen.” Following the momentum of Everything to Everyone, Rapp channeled her raw talent and authentic voice into the creation of her first full-length studio album Snow Angel in 2023. The project, which earned the largest first-week sales for a female artist’s debut album in the U.S. upon release that year, showcased her powerful vocals, introspective songwriting, and ability to connect with her fans on a deeply emotional level. Snow Angel marked a significant step in Rapp’s musical journey, cementing her status as one of the most compelling and dynamic new artists in the pop landscape, now amassing over 1.4 billion streams and counting across her entire discography.

Across her career, Rapp has played to packed crowds at iconic festivals across the globe, including Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Boston Calling, and many more. She’s been nominated for two MTV VMA Awards, in the categories of ‘Best New Artist’ and ‘PUSH Performance of the Year,’ and held performance spots on a number of coveted television programs including Saturday Night Live, The Today Show’s Summer Concert Series, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and more. This consistent presence on major stages and recognition from tastemakers across industries firmly establishes Reneé Rapp as a burgeoning powerhouse and a vital new voice shaping the future of pop culture.

Photo credit: Zora Sicher

