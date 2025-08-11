Reneé Rapp Achieves First UK #1 Album and Lands Top 3 Spot on Billboard 200 with 'Bite Me'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp has earned her first-ever #1 in the UK and the Netherlands, #1 on the Billboard chart for Pure US Album Sales, and #3 on the Billboard 200 chart with her second studio album BITE ME.

With over 22M streams to date, BITE ME sold over 64K equivalent album units within the first week of release, and debuted in the top 10 in 5 countries, including the UK, Netherlands, Australia and Germany, making it Rapp’s best performing album. Listen to the alb

BITE ME also landed at #2 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut Global and US charts, #1 on the Spotify Top Albums Debut UK chart, and earned 7 tracks on Spotify’s Top Songs Debut UK chart at #2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. Listen to the new album below.

Later this year, Rapp will embark on the BITE ME headlining tour across North America kicking off September 23rd in Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and followed by a European leg slated for 2026. Her largest tour to date, the 16-city run includes major arena plays at venues across the country including the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, TD Garden in Boston, and The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Find full list of dates below and more information HERE.

RENEÉ RAPP – 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thurs Sep 25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat Sep 27 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Mon Sep 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Oct 1 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thurs Oct 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mon Oct 06 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 08 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 10 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Mon Oct 13 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Wed Oct 15 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Fri Oct 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Thurs Oct 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Oct 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Oct 27 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Wed Oct 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

ABOUT RENEÉ RAPP:

Reneé Rapp is a critically acclaimed multi-hyphenate with experience in music, film and TV acting, and Broadway. After landing her breakout role as Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway, Rapp eventually turned her attention to her solo music career in 2022. That year saw the release of her debut EP, Everything to Everyone, which featured standout tracks “Too Well,” and “In The Kitchen.” Following the momentum of Everything to Everyone, Rapp released her first full-length studio album Snow Angel in 2023. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview about that album here.

Across her career, Rapp has played to packed crowds at festivals across the globe, including Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Boston Calling, and many more. She’s been nominated for two MTV VMA Awards, in the categories of ‘Best New Artist’ and ‘PUSH Performance of the Year,’ and held performance spots on a number of coveted television programs including Saturday Night Live, The Today Show’s Summer Concert Series, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and more.

Photo Credit: Zora Sicher