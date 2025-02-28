Reframing Success: What Truly Defines You as an Artist

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the spring semester kicks off, so does the whirlwind of auditions, applications, and fresh opportunities. For many performing arts students, it's tempting to fall into the trap of treating this season like a race where the goal is to stack accomplishments that will impress professors, casting directors, and future employers. However, in the rush to check off boxes and collect achievements, we risk losing sight of what’s truly important: the personal growth, experiences, and relationships that shape us into the artists we are meant to be. We’re often led to believe that our resume is the gateway to the next big break. But as the audition season heats up, it’s important to remember a truth that can be easily overlooked: your worth isn't determined by what's listed on your resume.

If you measure yourself solely by external validation, you risk losing the very thing that sets you apart: your passion. The drive that compels you to move, create, and tell stories is far more powerful than any title or accolade.

As a college student in a competitive environment, I’ll admit it’s hard not to compare myself to others with more experience or bigger roles under their belt. But ultimately, the most important thing is being my own biggest cheerleader.

At the Ann Lacy School of American Dance and Entertainment, we’re given plenty of opportunities to hone our craft through mock auditions, technique classes, and company placements. What sets these experiences apart is that there’s no need for a resume. It's all about showcasing our skills, passion, and how we present ourselves in the moment. These auditions aren’t about what's on paper; they focus on how we take direction, how we grow as artists, and how we carry ourselves in the process.

Hot take: The real missed opportunity isn’t a flawed resume; it’s losing your authenticity. The most captivating artists aren’t those who fit the mold, but those who dare to be unapologetically themselves. The industry needs you, in all your uniqueness, not another copy!

So as you step into this hectic season of auditions and new possibilities, take a breath and refocus. Instead of chasing validation, embrace the process and think about the personal growth that each moment offers. Every audition, rehearsal, and interaction with a fellow artist is an opportunity to learn something new and push yourself further. The lessons you absorb, the risks you take, and the connections you make will shape you far more than any title or praise.

Remember, your value isn’t measured by the roles you book or the recognition you receive. It’s found in your evolution as an artist, in the passion you pour into your craft, and in the moments of fulfillment that remind you why you fell in love with this art form in the first place. Achievements will come with time, but it’s the journey, the resilience, and the passion behind your work that truly define success.

Photography by KAMeraShoots / Katie Mollison @kamerashoots.nyc