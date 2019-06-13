Reeve Carney Adds Performance at The Green Room 42 on August 4

THE GREEN ROOM 42 has added a new performance date for Reeve Carney, star ofBroadway's Hadestown, on Sunday, August 4 at 9:30 PM. He will return following his previously-scheduled concert on Sunday, June 30 at 9:30 PM. Both shows will highlight original songs from his five-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted. Hadestown - Anaïs Mitchell's new musical directed by Rachel Chavkin, currently in performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre - is now the winner of 8 Tony Awards, including "Best Musical." Reeve himself was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award for "Outstanding Actor in a Musical" and two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including "Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical."

Reeve Carney originated the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the record-breaking Broadway musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. A lifelong musician, Reeve jumped at the opportunity to perform a score by U2's Bono and The Edge-not to mention re-team with director Julie Taymor, who he'd worked with in her film, The Tempest. In 2013, however, Reeve finally hung up his Spidey suit and headed to Dublin for Showtime's buzzed-about John Logan/Sam Mendes series, "Penny Dreadful," in which he played reckless hedonist Dorian Gray. Reeve's latest album, Youth is Wasted, was recorded primarily in his New York apartment. In an upcoming Jeff Buckley biopic, Reeve will play the late singer, marrying his love of music and acting. Reeve becoming a performer was all but a foregone conclusion: almost everybody in his family works in the arts. His great-uncle was actor Art Carney. His jewelry designer mother has a degree from Cincinnati College- Conservatory of Music, his father wrote jingles.

Reeve Carney will perform at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Sunday, June 30and Sunday, August 4, both at 9:30 PM. The cover charge ranges from $35-$75. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You