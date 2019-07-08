Red Molly Brings Folk Roots To Helsinki Hudson

Female folk-roots trio Red Molly brings its three-part harmonies, dazzling virtuosity, and impeccable songcraft to Club Helsinki Hudson on Wednesday, August 7, at 8pm.

Red Molly combines the forces of three songwriters with unique character and style, creating a show that is larger than the sum of its parts. Known for their three-part harmony, their songs and arrangements lay bare a love of vocal blend. The band weaves together threads of American music - from country and blues to folk and bluegrass. Their innovative instrumentation is suited for roots-rock and heartful ballads alike, and the alchemy of their personalities onstage draws even back-row listeners into a sense of intimacy.

Singing spine-tingling high notes, Abbie Gardner is a dobro player and improviser from a musical family. A consummate performer, her songs and performance have the punch of rhythm and blues. Playing guitar and tambourine, Laurie MacAllister draws inspiration from classic folk and singer-songwriters. Her voice stretches octaves, warm and romantic one moment, playful and subversive the next. Molly Venter has a smoky voice that is unforgettable, and a moody approach to song-smithing. Quirky and fashion-forward, she moves in step to the music while playing guitar and tambourine.

Formed in 2004, Red Molly has inspired countless female trios and has remained a dominant force on the Americana/folk scene due in part to their laughter and spontaneity onstage. Known for their camaraderie, Abbie, Laurie, and Molly support each other's solo work while revisiting the magic that happens when they sing together. Their 2019 shows will feature picks from each of their 2017 solo projects, arranged in the signature Red Molly style: stunning three-part harmonies and rootsy Americana instrumentation, as well as Red Molly favorites that span their 11-year career.

Gracing stages from Denver to Denmark, from Australia to Austin, Red Molly is renowned for their live shows. Four-time featured artist at MerleFest, breakout stars at RockyGrass, and the darlings of the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, the "Mollies" bring audiences to their feet, whether they're playing on a grand festival stage or in an intimate concert hall.

USA Today praises Red Molly's "Spooky, supple harmonies," and Time Out New York says that Red Molly blends "serious harmonizing chops and slick pop savvy." Mary Sue Twohy at SiriusXM Satellite Radio raves, "Femme Phenom! No root from the grand tree of music is left untouched - classic country heartbreak, undeniable swing, authentic folk, gospel rock with an edge, and Americana stomp. With smart production, a strong thread runs throughout the album and every note sung is upheld on cosmic harmony. Red Molly is unstoppable. Highly recommended." John Platt of WFUV Sunday Breakfast writes, "From Day One, Red Molly conjured musical magic. A decade later, they've honed their songwriting, their covers, their playing and, above all, their harmonies into something joyful and sublime."

And in case you were wondering, the answer is yes - the trio takes its name from the Richard Thompson song, "1952 Vincent Black Lightning."



