Rebel Wilson, Dan Fogler, Ledisi & More Join ROMEO & JULIET Pop Musical Movie

Rebel Wilson, Ledisi, Dan Fogler, Rupert Everett, and Derek Jacobi will star in Timothy Scott Bogart's new Romeo & Juliet pop musical movie.

Deadline reports that the cast will also include Clara Rugaard, Jason Isaacs, Jamie Ward, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Rupert Graves, and Grammy Award-winners Tayla Parx.

The new movie musical will be the first in a trilogy of pop musical movies that tell the real 1301 story that inspired William Shakespeare's classic play.

The film, titled Verona, is currently begin filmed in Verona, Itlay ahead of its planned wide theatrical release this Christmas.

"We've set out to tell the greatest love story of all time, set to the musical pulse of our time. But Shakespeare only told part of that remarkable tale whose events changed the course of history," Bogart said in a statement to Deadline.

Timothy Scott Bogart also directed the upcoming Spinning Gold film, telling the story of his father's time at Casablanca Records. The film stars Jeremy Jordan, Casey Likes, Parx, Fogler, and more.

Grammy-winner Evan Bogart, who is known for working with Beyoncé on "Halo" and Rihanna on "SOS," is scoring and producing the musical for the new film. Dante Ferretti is the production designer.

Rebel Wilson is best known for her work in film, including starring roles in "Pitch Perfect", "Isn't It Romantic", MGM's "The Hustle," a remake of "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," Her theater roles include Miss Adelaide in Guys & Dolls on the West End. She also appeared as Jennyanydots in the upcoming Tom Hooper adaptation of "Cats".

Ledisi recently starred in Encores! City Center's production of The Life, directed and adapted by Billy Porter. She was also seen in the Actor's Fund's 2004 Hair benefit concert and can be heard on Morgan James' all-female recording of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Dan Fogler won a Tony Award in 2005 for originating the role of William Barfée in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. He was recently seen in Fantastic Beasts movies, The Walking Dead, and The Offer on Paramount+.