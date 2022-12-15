VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan Stars In SPINNING GOLD Film Trailer

The first trailer for Spinning Gold starring Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan has been released. The film is slated to hit movie theaters on March 31, 2023.

What do Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band KISS? They all rose to their musical heights under the watchful ear of the music industry's most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart (Jordan), founder of Casablanca Records, the most successful independent record company of all time.

The film also stars Casey Likes (Almost Famous on Broadway) as Gene Simmons, Tony winner Dan Folger, Tayla Parx (Hairspray) as Donna Summer, and multi-Grammy winner Ledisi as Gladys Knight.

Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible franchise, Gone Baby Gone), Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live, Bad Hair), Jason Issacs (The Harry Potter franchise, The Death of Stalin, The Patriot), Lyndsy Fonseca (Kick-Ass, Hot Tub Time Machine), Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), and comedian/actor Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman) are also featured.

Some of today's hottest music stars are playing the icons who inspired them and singing their most popular songs including Grammy and Golden Globe nominee Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton, Jason Derulo as Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers, and Pink Sweat$ as Bill Withers.

Along with a rag tag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever. Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives.

Spinning Gold is written, directed, and produced by Timothy Scott Bogart and produced by Jessica Martins, and Laurence Mark, as well as produced by Gary A. Randall, Chris Torto, Bradley Bogart, and David Haring. Grammy Winning Music producer Evan "Kidd" Bogart, along with Harvey Mason, Jr. and Atlantic Records president Kevin Weaver are executive producers on the film and Atlantic Records will be releasing the soundtrack.

Watch the new trailer here: