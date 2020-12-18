Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert's ALL THE GIRLS Album Set to be Released

PS CLASSICS will release All the Girls - the new album from Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert - on Friday, December 25 in digital and streaming formats. A CD will be available on Friday, January 15, 2021. Building on a special friendship forged on and off the stage, the pair have recorded a celebration of womanhood in all its complexities and expressions. Adapted from the stage show of the same name, All the Girls is framed by songs from such theater luminaries as Stephen Sondheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Fred Ebb & John Kander, highlighted by a delicious medley from musicals featuring iconic female duets. Luker and Wilfert enrich the tone and expand the scope by also embracing art songs, cabaret material, and settings of poems written expressly for them by the show's music director, Joseph Thalken, who expanded the orchestrations from four to ten pieces for this recording.

The album celebrates women with an empathy and optimism that radiate through the material. Individually, Luker and Wilfert's dazzling voices and keen dramatic senses animate the tenderness, humor and resilience in these songs, while together their personal bond produces duets of extraordinary sensitivity and beauty. PS Classics is proud to present this inspiring ode to female friendship by two remarkable women.

All the Girls highlights the vocalists' individual talents with both comic and dramatic selections, from the cutting humor of "What Did You Do to Your Face" and the poignant storytelling of "Lovely Lies," to the intense emotion of "Millwork / I Could Have Been a Sailor" and the very funny "Not Funny." As much as these solos soar, the album's duets capture the fun and fire of their friendship. "You Are My Best Friend" delightfully articulates their mutual affection, "Everybody Says Don't" showcases their interpretative and musical prowess, the tongue-in-cheek medley of "shows they could have starred in together" celebrates their infectious zaniness - not to mention belting abilities - while "Isn't This Better?" reveals the openness of their hearts.

"From the moment we heard Rebecca and Sally perform All the Girls in the fall of 2019, we knew we had to record it," says label co-founder Tommy Krasker. "The evening was powerful and passionate and deeply moving - everything we most gravitate and respond to here at PS Classics. And I must admit, too, that there are few artists we enjoy working with in the studio as much as Rebecca and Sally. Every experience with them has been a joy, and the previous time we had both of them in the studio, for our cast recording of Sweet Little Devil, it was one of the highlights of our 20 years running this label."

PS CLASSICS is also home to Rebecca Luker's solo albums I Got Love: Songs of Jerome Kern (2013), Greenwich Time (2009), and Leaving Home (2004). She also appears on many of the label's cast recordings, including Passion (2013), Jerome Kern: The Land Where the Good Songs Go (2012), Death Takes a Holiday (2011), Sweet Bye and Bye (2011), Life Begins at 8:40 (2010), Dear Edwina (2008), and Jule Styne in Hollywood (2005). Sally Wilfert can be heard on Assassins (2004). Both Luker and Wilfert are featured on Sweet Little Devil (2012) and Kitty's Kisses (2009).

"ALL THE GIRLS" TRACK LIST

1. You Are My Best Friend (Will Aronson & Kyoung-Ae Kang; from My Scary Girl, 2009) - Rebecca & Sally

2. Lovely Lies (Jeff Blumenkrantz & Beth Blatt) - Rebecca

3. What Did You Do to Your Face (Susan Werner) - Sally

4. Everybody Says Don't (Stephen Sondheim; from Anyone Can Whistle, 1964) - Rebecca & Sally

5. There Are Delicacies (Joseph Thalken, poem by Earle Birney) - Rebecca

6. I Have Loved Hours at Sea (Joseph Thalken, poem by Sara Teasdale) - Sally

7. Marilyn Miller (Joseph Thalken, poem by Dorothy Parker) - Rebecca & Sally

8. "Shows we could have starred in together" - Rebecca & Sally

The Wrong Note Rag (Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden & Adolph Green; from Wonderful Town, 1953)

Marry the Man Today (Frank Loesser, from Guys and Dolls, 1955)

Nowadays (John Kander & Fred Ebb, from Chicago, 1975)

Every Day a Little Death (Stephen Sondheim; from A Little Night Music, 1973)

Friendship (Cole Porter, from Du Barry Was a Lady, 1934)

Bosom Buddies (Jerry Herman, from Mame, 1966)

If Momma Was Married (Jule Styne & Stephen Sondheim; from Gypsy, 1959)

The Flower Duet (Léo Delibes; from Lakmé, 1883)

At the Ballet (Marvin Hamlisch & Edward Kleban; from A Chorus Line, 1975)

For Good (Stephen Schwartz; from Wicked, 2003)

9. A QUOI Bon Dire (Joseph Thalken, poem by Charlotte Mew) - Rebecca

10. War Song (Joseph Thalken, poem by Dorothy Parker) - Sally

11. Isn't This Better? (John Kander & Fred Ebb; from Funny Lady, 1975) - Rebecca & Sally

12. Millwork (James Taylor, from Working, 1977) / I Could Have Been a Sailor (Peter Allen) - Sally

13. Not Funny (Michael Heitzman & Ilene Reid) - Rebecca

14. Be Careful (Patty Griffin) /Dear Theodosia (Lin-Manuel Miranda; from Hamilton, 2015)