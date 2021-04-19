Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Raymond Nagem to Perform Concert for St. John the Divine's TUESDAYS AT 6

The program will feature Prelude and Fugue in B Major, Op. 7, No. 1 - Marcel Dupré; Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan - Roxana Panufnik and more.

Apr. 19, 2021  
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties of presenting in-person concerts, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine has launched a weekly series of online music recitals, Tuesdays at 6, on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel. These recitals feature the music staff of the Cathedral, performing both in the great space of the Cathedral's Gothic interior and in the more intimate surroundings of their own living rooms. This week, Associate Music Director Raymond Nagem will perform music by Marcel Dupré, Johann Sebastian Bach, Roxanna Panufnik, and Christa Rakich.

PROGRAM:

Prelude and Fugue in B Major, Op. 7, No. 1 - Marcel Dupré (1886-1971)

Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele, BWV 654

Valet will ich der geben, BWV 735 - Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan - Roxana Panufnik (b. 1968)

Variations on St. Anne - Christa Rakich (b. 1952)

For more information on upcoming Tuesdays at 6 performances and other online music experiences from the Cathedral, visit stjohndivine.org/music.

DETAILS:

EVENT:

Tuesdays at 6 - Raymond Nagem

DATE:

Tuesday, April 20th

TIME:

6:00 PM - 6:45 PM

WHERE:

Performance will be live-streamed on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will also be available on the Cathedral's website


