Rattlestick Presents Benefit Concert of SOLDIERGIRLS With Jenn Colella, Lilli Cooper, and More

This free online benefit will raise money for SPART*A (Service Members, Partners, Allies for Respect and Tolerance for All).

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater will present a benefit concert of SOLDIERGIRLS, a new two-person musical with book and lyrics by Em Weinstein and music by Emily Johnson-Erday. SOLDIERGIRLS uses real letters and a collage of found and original text to look at love, liberation, and lesbianism in the Women's Army Corps in World War II. This free online benefit will raise money for SPART*A (Service Members, Partners, Allies for Respect and Tolerance for All) and will take place on Monday, August 31st at 7pm ET.

The evening features an all-star cast including Tony Award-winner Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Tony Award-nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Ezra Menas (Jagged Little Pill, Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story), Melanie Field (Paramount Network's Heathers, Pop TV's Florida Girls), Jessie Shelton (Hadestown), Anna Crivelli, Danielle Chaves, Hannah Van Sciver, and Madeleine Barker.

The hour-long presentation will feature a mix of scenes, songs, and duets with multiple actors voicing each of the two parts. These performances will be interspersed with behind-the-scenes conversations about the show with its creators. The evening will also include a presentation of research and original artwork by costume designer Sophia Choi, set designer Stephanie Cohen, and dramaturg Rebecca Adelsheim.



SOLDIERGIRLS was previously workshopped with New York Theater Workshop and Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and was made possible by a commission from En Garde Arts. PBS covered the piece in a recent episode, which you can watch here,



Online reservations are encouraged. Please visit www.soldiergirls.org for more information.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You