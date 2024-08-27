Randy Rainbow Sets Symphony Space Event With Harvey Fierstein Ahead of New Book

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Randy Rainbow will be joined by Harvey Fierstein for an event at Symphony Space.

The speaking engagement will follow the release of Rainbow's new book, Low Hanging Fruit. It is set to take place on October 7, with Fierstein serving as moderator. Tickets are available now.

The book, set for release on October 8, is described as a "bold manifesto for a nation desperately in need of a makeover." Rainbow has planned a six-city book tour, also making stops Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and more.

🍒ANNOUNCEMENT🍒Come meet me on my Low-Hanging Fruit book tour! Kicking off on Long Island 10/6, followed by a very special event at @SymphonySpace in NYC on 10/7 with special guest moderator @HarveyFierstein! Then Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Chicago, and DC. Get tickets now at… pic.twitter.com/OZTZXvgHuT — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) August 27, 2024

Low Hanging Fruit will be accompanied by a new audiobook, also narrated by Rainbow. It is sure to bring the humorous flare that is on display in the performer's viral political parody videos. It follows his first book, Playing With Myself, which chronicles "the highs, the lows, the lipstick, the pink glasses, and the show tunes."

About Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. The LA TIMES accurately points out that in his book Rainbow "vividly recollects the alienation so many LGBTQ+ youth experience."

Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work.

Some notable admirers include Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Debra Messing, John Legend, Mark Hamill, Hillary Clinton, Stephen Sondheim, Patti LuPone, Jane Lynch, Ana Navarro, Barry Manilow, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, Julie Andrews, Rosie O'Donnell, Martin Short, Lin-Manuel Miranda and, Steve Martin. In 2019, Randy collaborated with TONY, GRAMMY, and EMMY®-winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, on his first studio album, Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Comedy chart and #1 on iTunes Holiday chart.