News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Randy Rainbow Sets Symphony Space Event With Harvey Fierstein Ahead of New Book

The speaking engagement will follow the release of Rainbow's new book, Low Hanging Fruit.

By: Aug. 27, 2024
RANDY RAINBOW
Click Here for More on RANDY RAINBOW
Randy Rainbow Sets Symphony Space Event With Harvey Fierstein Ahead of New Book Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Randy Rainbow will be joined by Harvey Fierstein for an event at Symphony Space.

LATEST NEWS

Patti LuPone Wanted to Give Joe Locke 'Diva Lessons' During AGATHA ALL ALONG
Tituss Burgess Hosting New Food Network Series LAST BITE HOTEL
Video: BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Parodies HOT ONES in New Promo
Complete Cast Set for DRAG: THE MUSICAL

The speaking engagement will follow the release of Rainbow's new book, Low Hanging Fruit. It is set to take place on October 7, with Fierstein serving as moderator. Tickets are available now.

The book, set for release on October 8, is described as a "bold manifesto for a nation desperately in need of a makeover." Rainbow has planned a six-city book tour, also making stops Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and more.

Low Hanging Fruit will be accompanied by a new audiobook, also narrated by Rainbow. It is sure to bring the humorous flare that is on display in the performer's viral political parody videos. It follows his first book, Playing With Myself, which chronicles "the highs, the lows, the lipstick, the pink glasses, and the show tunes."

About Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. The LA TIMES accurately points out that in his book Rainbow "vividly recollects the alienation so many LGBTQ+ youth experience."

Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work.

Some notable admirers include Ryan ReynoldsCarol BurnettDebra MessingJohn LegendMark HamillHillary ClintonStephen SondheimPatti LuPoneJane Lynch, Ana Navarro, Barry ManilowBen StillerSarah SilvermanJulie Andrews, Rosie O'Donnell, Martin ShortLin-Manuel Miranda and, Steve Martin. In 2019, Randy collaborated with TONY, GRAMMY, and EMMY®-winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, on his first studio album, Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Comedy chart and #1 on iTunes Holiday chart.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos




Videos