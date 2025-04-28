Randy Edelman: WALTZING ON A HIGH WIRE Comes to Lincoln Center In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







Let Me Help, Inc will present Composer Randy Edelman at Lincoln Center in a one night only solo performance on Friday June 6, 2025 at 8:30 PM.

On the stage fronting the dramatic 50'x83' wall of glass, confirming one of New York's most breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline, the urban sun sets and day and night unite providing a fiery backdrop to the composer and his piano. Randy Edelman will share the journey of his career as one of the most sought after and respected film and television soundtrack architects and pop recording artists, through his stories, music and song.

For the past four years Edelman has been entertaining sold out and mesmerized audiences in both London's West End and on stages in New York City inclusive of NY City Winery, West Hampton Performing Arts Center, the stage at Times Square & the prestigious Carnegie Hall. His Lincoln Center debut offers an intimate concert showcasing a unique, non-stop medley of his 25+ years as a film and television composer from the honor of Gettysburg to British director Alan Parker's Come See Paradise and the story of Cora from Last of the Mohicans. He will also include My Cousin Vinny, Ghostbusters ll, Dragonheart, Kindergarten Cop, The Mask and so many more. He will play his classic pop ballads such as "A Weekend In New England" and other career distinguishing songs like "Uptown, Uptempo Woman" plus cuts from his new album "Waltzing On A High Wire" now unveiled worldwide on all platforms and in vinyl via Tribeca Records.

His music will be accompanied by a treasure of emotional, humorous and enlightening antidotes evoking a rollercoaster of sentiments that will tug at your heart strings. By the concert's finale you will know and trust the real Randy Edelman.

The presenting facet of the concert Let Me Help, Inc., a foundation founded by producer John Pasquale will be benefitting "Operation Warrior Shield".

Also on June 6th, Randy's score and the new Ghostbusters ll documentary "Too Hot to Handle" will be presented at the Tribeca Film Festival. In addition, watch for the new Josh Webber fill "Love Me Dead" starring Dove Cameron with music by Randy Edelman which arrives in theaters August 8, 2025. Also watch for single releases "Pat Wants to Know" (now available) and "21 Again" on June 3, 2025.

Get tickets for Randy Edelman at Lincoln Center presented by Let Me Help, Inc 6/6/25 here: https://ticketing.jazz.org/18349

