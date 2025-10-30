Random Access Music And Tokyo To New York Present RAM/TTNY DANCES At The Martha Graham Studio Theater

The two-night event will take place November 14–15, 2025, featuring world premieres by Beata Moon, Masatora Goya, and Frances White.
Random Access Music (RAM) and Tokyo to New York (TTNY), under the artistic direction of clarinetist Thomas Piercy, will present RAM/TTNY Dances—a two-night event bringing innovation, movement, and sound together at the Martha Graham Studio Theater on November 14 and 15, 2025.
The program highlights the creative exchange between music and dance, featuring acclaimed dancer and choreographer Henning Rübsam in new collaborations with the composers and performers of RAM. The concerts will include three world premieres commissioned by RAM and Thomas Piercy, as well as a collection of one-minute duos for hichiriki and low flutes as part of the “Fifteen Minutes of Fame” project.
Featured Artists
Dance: Henning Rübsam (choreographer/dancer), Violetta Klimczewska, Hélène Taddei Lawson
Ensemble: Lish Lindsey (flutes), Thomas Piercy (clarinet/hichiriki), Sabina Torosjan (violin), Molly Aronson (cello), Marina Iwao (piano)
Composers:
RAM Composers – Beata Moon, Masatora Goya, Allen Schulz, Frances White
Guest Composers – Andrea Casarrubios, Roger Stubblefield
“Fifteen Minutes of Fame” Composers – Nantenaina Andriamorasata, Vahan Luder Artinian, David Bohn, Ross James Carey, Monica Chew, Philip Czap?owski, Douglas DaSilva, Paolo Geminiani, Simon Hutchinson, Sakiko Kosaka, Matt A. Mason, Gene Pritsker, Allen Schulz, Jane Wang, and Dalen Wuest
Program Highlights
“Assembly” – World Premiere
Choreography by Henning Rübsam
Dancers: Violetta Klimczewska, Henning Rübsam
Music by Beata Moon for flute, clarinet, cello, and piano (2025)
“Stardust” – World Premiere
Collaborative choreography by Hélène Taddei Lawson and Henning Rübsam
Dancers: Hélène Taddei Lawson, Henning Rübsam
Music by Masatora Goya, How We Became Stardust (2023)
Andrea Casarrubios – “luzAzul” for clarinet, cello, and piano (2016/2024) – World Premiere of clarinet version
Roger Stubblefield – “Gavotte” for clarinet, cello, and piano (2024)
Frances White – “From the book of infinite secrecy” for clarinet, violin, cello, and piano (2025) – World Premiere
“Fifteen Minutes of Fame” – 15 one-minute duos for hichiriki and low flutes (2025) – World Premieres by the composers listed above
Rübsam and composer Beata Moon, longtime collaborators since 1992, premiere Assembly, performed by Rübsam and Violetta Klimczewska. Rübsam and Hélène Taddei Lawson also co-choreograph and dance in Stardust, set to Goya’s How We Became Stardust.
Ticket Information
Performances will take place November 14–15, 2025, at 8 p.m. at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, 55 Bethune Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10014.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students, available for cash or credit at the door or online at ram-nyc.org.
Videos