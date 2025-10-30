Random Access Music And Tokyo To New York Present RAM/TTNY DANCES At The Martha Graham Studio Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Random Access Music (RAM) and Tokyo to New York (TTNY), under the artistic direction of clarinetist Thomas Piercy, will present RAM/TTNY Dances—a two-night event bringing innovation, movement, and sound together at the Martha Graham Studio Theater on November 14 and 15, 2025.

The program highlights the creative exchange between music and dance, featuring acclaimed dancer and choreographer Henning Rübsam in new collaborations with the composers and performers of RAM. The concerts will include three world premieres commissioned by RAM and Thomas Piercy, as well as a collection of one-minute duos for hichiriki and low flutes as part of the “Fifteen Minutes of Fame” project.

Featured Artists

Dance: Henning Rübsam (choreographer/dancer), Violetta Klimczewska, Hélène Taddei Lawson

Ensemble: Lish Lindsey (flutes), Thomas Piercy (clarinet/hichiriki), Sabina Torosjan (violin), Molly Aronson (cello), Marina Iwao (piano)

Composers:

RAM Composers – Beata Moon, Masatora Goya, Allen Schulz, Frances White

Guest Composers – Andrea Casarrubios, Roger Stubblefield

“Fifteen Minutes of Fame” Composers – Nantenaina Andriamorasata, Vahan Luder Artinian, David Bohn, Ross James Carey, Monica Chew, Philip Czap?owski, Douglas DaSilva, Paolo Geminiani, Simon Hutchinson, Sakiko Kosaka, Matt A. Mason, Gene Pritsker, Allen Schulz, Jane Wang, and Dalen Wuest

Program Highlights

“Assembly” – World Premiere

Choreography by Henning Rübsam

Dancers: Violetta Klimczewska, Henning Rübsam

Music by Beata Moon for flute, clarinet, cello, and piano (2025)

“Stardust” – World Premiere

Collaborative choreography by Hélène Taddei Lawson and Henning Rübsam

Dancers: Hélène Taddei Lawson, Henning Rübsam

Music by Masatora Goya, How We Became Stardust (2023)

Andrea Casarrubios – “luzAzul” for clarinet, cello, and piano (2016/2024) – World Premiere of clarinet version

Roger Stubblefield – “Gavotte” for clarinet, cello, and piano (2024)

Frances White – “From the book of infinite secrecy” for clarinet, violin, cello, and piano (2025) – World Premiere

“Fifteen Minutes of Fame” – 15 one-minute duos for hichiriki and low flutes (2025) – World Premieres by the composers listed above

Rübsam and composer Beata Moon, longtime collaborators since 1992, premiere Assembly, performed by Rübsam and Violetta Klimczewska. Rübsam and Hélène Taddei Lawson also co-choreograph and dance in Stardust, set to Goya’s How We Became Stardust.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place November 14–15, 2025, at 8 p.m. at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, 55 Bethune Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10014.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students, available for cash or credit at the door or online at ram-nyc.org.