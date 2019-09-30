Ramin Karimloo, Telly Leung And More Will Lead JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Concert in Japan

BroadwayWorld has learned that the Tokyu Orb Theatre will present a concert production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR beginning October 11th.

The production is directed by Mark Stuart, music directed by Shigeru Yawata, with scenic design by Mirei Iwamoto.

The cast includes Declan Bennett as Jesus Christ, Ramin Karimloo as Judas Iscariot, Joanna Ampil as Mary Magdalene, Songha as King Herod, Soma Suzuki as Caiaphas, Telly Leung as Peter, Robert Marien as Pontius Pilate, Naoto Kaiho as Simon Zealotes, and Aaron Walpole as Annas.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

For tickets and more visit https://theatre-orb.com/english/lineup/20191052.html





