Rachelle Rak, Angie Schworer And More To Explore the Lives Of Broadway Women In ELECTRIC ISLAND At The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present the selections from the new musical Electric Island on January 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM.

"Electric Island" is a new musical about the lives of women of Broadway conceived by veteran dancer Rachelle Rak who has been seen on Broadway in Fosse and Catch Me If You Can. The show features music by Steven Jamail (Lincoln Center, New York City Center, Rosie's Theater Kids).

This story takes place on the set of the talk show called "Electric Island." These Broadway legends have been invited by the host Morgan Taylor, to talk about their journey to Broadway and what it takes to stay there.

Featuring Rachelle Rak, Angie Schworer (Some Like It Hot) Felicia Finley (Mamma Mia!), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Katie Webber (Tina), Nikki Kimbrough (A Night With Janis Joplin), Stephanie Gibson (Cinderella), Irene Rising (Charm), and Amy Hillner Larsen (Once Upon a One More Time).